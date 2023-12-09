Sakamoto Days chapter 147: Release date, what to expect, where to read, countdown, and more

Sakamoto Days chapter 147 will be released in Japan on Monday, December 11, 2023, at 12 am JST. Fans can read the issue on Viz Media's official website, Shueisha's MANGAPlus service, or the Shonen Jump+ app.

In the most recent chapter of Sakamoto Days, readers are treated to an unexpected turn of events as Mafuyu and Shin are rescued by Natsuki. The chapter managed to shift gears, switching from silliness to seriousness easily.

In Sakamoto Days chapter 147, readers will see the consequences of the blast. While nobody seems to have been harmed thus far, it cannot be said that no one will be harmed either.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers.

Sakamoto Days chapter 147 Release time

Mafuyu as seen in Sakamoto Days (Image via Yuto Suzuki/Shueisha)

Yuto Suzuki's Sakamoto Days stands out as one of the best action manga currently being published. Sakamoto Days chapter 147 is set to be released as per the following schedule:

Time Zone Release Date and Time Pacific Time 7 am, Sunday, December 10, 2023 Central Time 9 am, Sunday, December 10, 2023 Eastern Time 10 am, Sunday, December 10, 2023 Greenwich Mean Time 3 pm, Sunday, December 10, 2023 Central European Time 4 pm, Sunday, December 10, 2023 Indian Standard Time 8:30 pm, Sunday, December 10, 2023 Philippine Time 11 pm, Sunday, December 10, 2023 Japan Standard Time 12 am, Monday, December 11, 2023 Australian Central Time 1:30 am, Monday, December 11, 2023

Sakamoto Days chapter 146 recap

A recovering Osaragi as seen in Sakamoto Days (Image via Yuto Suzuki/Shueisha)

The previous chapter began with Osaragi's immobilization due to the effects of the freezy-freezy bomb, but she quickly unfroze herself. However, she could not fight back and was paralyzed with fear. She mistook Natsuki for a ghost as he was wearing an invisibility suit.

Taking advantage of this opportunity, Natsuki whisked Mafuyu and Shin away from the scene, and along with Kaji, they relocated to a different part of the museum. It was revealed that Kashima lacked confidence in the Order's ability to defuse the bomb implanted in Mafuyu. This led to a happy reunion between the two brothers when Kashima reached out to Natsuki.

Shin with the bomb as seen in Sakamoto Days (Image via Yuto Suzuki/Shueisha)

Natsuki then effortlessly removed the bomb from Mafuyu's body and chastised Mafuyu for foolishly trying to join the Order. He proposed that they sever all ties with their family. Although Mafuyu expressed some concern about their father pursuing them, Natsuki reassured him. He reminded him their father was a third-rate assassin and could be easily handled.

At this point, Kaji noticed that the bomb was still ticking even after being extracted from the body. In a flashback, it was revealed that Slur had modified it to prevent Kashima from thwarting his plans. Acting swiftly, Shin wrapped the bomb in a cloth. He froze it using one of Natsuki's freezy-freezy bombs and threw it outside the museum, where it detonated.

What to expect from the upcoming Sakamoto Days chapter 147?

Shin caught in the explosion as seen in Sakamoto Days (Image via Yuto Suzuki/Shueisha)

In Sakamoto Days chapter 147, the bomb explosion is bound to attract the attention of the Order's members. It will potentially lead them to chase Mafuyu and Natsuki. However, as both Mafuyu and Natsuki have no desire to engage in combat or continue Slur's mission, any such pursuit would likely be in vain.

Meanwhile, readers might look forward to seeing Toramaru, who has been missing from the story for some time and still carries a bomb within her. This suggests that Slur may yet attempt to get his plan accomplished using her.

