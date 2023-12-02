Sakamoto Days chapter 146: Release date, what to expect, where to read, countdown, and more

Sakamoto Days chapter 146 will be released in Japan on Monday, December 4, 2023, at 12 am JST. Fans can read the issue on Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MANGAPlus service, or the Shonen Jump+ app.

In the most recent chapter of Sakamoto Days, readers are treated to an unexpected turn of events as a certain character saves Mafuyu. Prior to this development, readers got a peek into Mafuyu's past, shedding light on what prompted him to want to become part of the Order. In Sakamoto Days chapter 146, readers will most likely see the future of Slur's plan to assassinate Asaki.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Sakamoto Days manga.

Sakamoto Days chapter 146 release time

Osaragi chasing Shin as seen in Sakamoto Days (Image via Yuto Suzuki/Shueisha)

Yuto Suzuki's Sakamoto Days stands out as one of the best action manga currently being published. The upcoming Sakamoto Days chapter 146 is set to be released as per the following schedule:

Time Zone Release Date and Time Pacific Time 7 am, Sunday, December 3, 2023 Central Time 9 am, Sunday, December 3, 2023 Eastern Time 10 am, Sunday, December 3, 2023 Greenwich Mean Time 3 pm, Sunday, December 3, 2023 Central European Time 4 pm, Sunday, December 3, 2023 Indian Standard Time 8:30 pm, Sunday, December 3, 2023 Philippine Time 11 pm, Sunday, December 3, 2023 Japan Standard Time 12 am, Monday, December 4, 2023 Australian Central Time 1:30 am, Monday, December 4, 2023

Sakamoto Days chapter 145 recap

Natsuki and Mafuyu as seen in Sakamoto Days (Image via Yuto Suzuki/Shueisha)

The previous chapter opened with Mafuyu reflecting on his childhood. His father insisted that he and his brother Natsuki train to become first-rate assassins despite their lack of interest. They were dispatched to a mountain for training, but instead of honing their skills, they played around with the weapons created by Natsuki. At that time, Natsuki had already resolved to design an invisibility suit and escape to pursue a career as a professional weapons creator.

When Mafuyu’s father discovered that Natsuki had been wasting time crafting weapons, he was extremely annoyed. He wanted his son to join the Order to uphold their family name. He then shifted his focus to Mafuyu, considering it better to get him to become an Order member by sending him to JAA’s shady facility for children.

Osaragi frozen by Natsuki's bomb Osaragi as seen in Sakamoto Days (Image via Yuto Suzuki/Shueisha)

In a move to save his brother, Natsuki decided to go to the facility after graduating from JCC. Mafuyu also resolved to get into the Order before his brother to protect him.

Back in the present, Shin was shielding Mafuyu from Osaragi. Suddenly, a freezy-freezy bomb exploded, instantly freezing Osaragi. In the final panel, Natsuki appeared wearing a full-body invisibility suit.

What to expect from the upcoming Sakamoto Days chapter 146

Natsuki in an invisibility suit, Mafuyu, and Shin as seen in Sakamoto Days (Image via Yuto Suzuki/Shueisha)

In Sakamoto Days chapter 146, readers will see whether Natsuki successfully extracts Mafuyu from the assassin’s exhibit, especially now that members of the Order have gotten involved. Upon reuniting with his elder brother, Mafuyu may contemplate abandoning his mission to assassinate Asaki.

The story could also take a turn, with the brothers joining forces to overthrow the Order and Asaki, given that Mafuyu still has a bomb implanted in his body. Meanwhile, Toramaru, who has been missing from several recent chapters, might reappear in Sakamoto Days chapter 146.

