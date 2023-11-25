Sakamoto Days chapter 145: Release date, what to expect, where to read, countdown, and more

Sakamoto Days chapter 145 will be released in Japan on Monday, November 27, 2023, at 12 am JST. Fans can read the issue on Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MANGAPlus service, or the Shonen Jump+ app.

In the previous chapter of Sakamoto Days, viewers were treated to an amazing fight scene between Mafuyu and Osaragi. The confrontation was cleverly staged in a miniature model of an American city from the 1940s, making the fight seem as if two kaijus were fighting.

However, now that the fight has seemingly come to an end, what will happen to Slur’s plan in Sakamoto Days chapter 145 remains to be seen. It would be quite anticlimactic if Slur's plan would come to an end so abruptly.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers.

Sakamoto Days chapter 145 Release time

Asaki as seen in Sakamoto Days (Image via Yuto Suzuki/Shueisha)

Yuto Suzuki's Sakamoto Days stands out as one of the best action manga currently being published. The upcoming Sakamoto Days chapter 145 is set to be released as per the following schedule:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Time 7 am Sunday November 26, 2023 Central Time 9 am Sunday November 26, 2023 Eastern Time 10 am Sunday November 26, 2023 Greenwich Mean Time 3 pm Sunday November 26, 2023 Central European Time 4 pm Sunday November 26, 2023 Indian Standard Time 8:30 pm Sunday November 26, 2023 Philippine Time 11 pm Sunday November 26, 2023 Japan Standard Time 12 am Monday November 27, 2023 Australian Central Time 1:30 am Monday November 27, 2023

Sakamoto Days chapter 144 recap

Osaragi vs Mafuyu as seen in Sakamoto Days (Image via Yuto Suzuki/Shueisha)

In the previous chapter of Sakamoto Days, Shin tried to explain to Osaragi that Mafuyu’s death would set off the bomb that Slur had planted inside him. This was not enough to stop the Order member, as she promptly resolved to chop Mafuyu into pieces with her circular saw. Shin was baffled by the fact that he could not sense any hostility from her. She was so pure that he failed to accurately discern her true intentions.

Osaragi was powerful enough to take on both Mafuyu and Shin with ease. To match her, Mafuyu had to use a special mask given to him by Slur. This mask was capable of turbocharging the wearer’s cardio-pulmonary system, thereby significantly enhancing their performance. However, the mask had to be used with caution as it came at the cost of reducing the user's lifespan.

There was a brief moment when Mafuyu seemed to gain the upper hand against Osaragi. He even succeeded in stabbing her with a knife fixed to the back of his heel. But he ultimately suffered a crushing defeat.

What to expect from the upcoming Sakamoto Days chapter 145?

Toramaru as seen in Sakamoto Days (Image via Yuto Suzuki/Shueisha)

In Sakamoto Days chapter 145, readers will see if Mafuyu can recover and return to the battle. But based on the events that took place in the previous chapter events, it appears unlikely for Mafuyu to defeat even a single Order member guarding Asaki, let alone complete the mission.

Toramaru, who was also part of Slur's mission, has been absent in the recent chapters. Unwilling to jeopardize her life for Slur, she might choose to not engage in a fight with any of the Order members. Additionally, her current whereabouts might be revealed in the next chapter.

Also, readers would be eager to see if Slur had a backup plan. Since Asaki appearing in public is something that happens once in a blue moon, Slur would undoubtedly aim to make the most out of the situation.

