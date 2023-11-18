Sakamoto Days chapter 144: Release date, what to expect, where to read, countdown, and more

Sakamoto Days chapter 144 will be released in Japan on Monday, November 20, 2023, at 12 am JST. Fans can read the issue on Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MANGAPlus service, or the Shonen Jump+ app.

In the previous chapter of Sakamoto Days, Shin persistently attempted to stop Mafuyu from carrying out his plan to harm innocent victims at the Assassin Exhibition of the Century. Meanwhile, the Order members became aware of Mafuyu's actions, setting the stage for their involvement in the upcoming events in Sakamoto Days chapter 144.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers.

Sakamoto Days chapter 144 release time

Mafuyu as seen in Sakamoto Days (Image via Yuto Suzuki/Shueisha)

Yuto Suzuki's Sakamoto Days stands out as one of the best action manga currently being published. The upcoming Sakamoto Days chapter 144 is set to be released as per the following schedule:

Pacific Time - 7 am, Sunday, November 19, 2023

Central Time - 9 am, Sunday, November 19, 2023

Eastern Time - 10 am, Sunday, November 19, 2023

Greenwich Mean Time - 3 pm, Sunday, November 19, 2023

Central European Time- 4 pm, Sunday, November 19, 2023

Indian Standard Time - 8:30 pm, Sunday, November 19, 2023

Philippine Time - 11 pm, Sunday, November 18, 2023

Japan Standard Time - 12 am, Monday, November 20, 2023

Australian Central Time - 1:30 am, Monday, November 20, 2023

Sakamoto Days chapter 143 recap

JAA chairman Sei Asaki as seen in Sakamoto Days (Image via Yuto Suzuki/Shueisha)

In the previous chapter, Slur outlined his strategy, revealing that members of the Order would be beside Asaki while Mafuyu and Toramaru would challenge them. These recruits have remained off the JAA's radar, so they have the chance of getting near the Chairman.

Slur had entrusted Gaku with Mafuyu and Toramaru's training, so that during the confrontation with the Order, the latter were forced to kill them. This way, the bomb will detonate, killing them.

This chapter then sheds light on Asaki's self-centered nature, as the Chairman was revealed to act and be wherever and however he pleased. For instance, in the museum, he chose an artifact for the bathroom in his office. Within minutes, he even acquired Tate Britain, the lender of the artifact, and demanded that it be restored, disregarding its historical significance.

Meanwhile, Shin persisted in his efforts to dissuade Mafuyu from his plans. The guards, however, continued to obstruct him. Osaragi joined the two as they took an elevator.

What to expect from the upcoming Sakamoto Days chapter 144?

Order members Nagumo, Osaragi, and Shishiba as seen in Sakamoto Days (Image via Yuto Suzuki/Shueisha)

In Sakamoto Days chapter 144, readers can expect to see a confrontation between Mafuyu and Osaragi, with Shin attempting to intervene. Mafuyu will be determined to win only so that he can die in close proximity to Asaki. Meanwhile, it is uncertain what Toramaru will be up to, given she was opposed to carrying out Slur's plan and instead sought to flee.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.