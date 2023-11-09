Sakamoto Days chapter 143: Release date, what to expect, where to read, countdown, and more

Sakamoto Days chapter 143 will be released in Japan on Monday, November 13, 2023, at 12 am JST. Fans can read the issue on Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MANGAPlus service, or the Shonen Jump+ app.

As the Assassin Exhibition of the Century continued in the previous episode of Sakamoto Days, so did the search for the bomb. Readers can expect to see Shin engaged in a fierce battle against Mafuyu in Sakamoto Days chapter 143, as he attempts to prevent him from detonating the bomb hidden within him. There is also the threat posed by the real bomb, which is supposed to kill the JAA chairman.

Sakamoto Days chapter 143 release time

Yuto Suzuki's Sakamoto Days stands out as one of the best action manga currently being published. The upcoming Sakamoto Days chapter 143 is set to be released as per the following schedule:

Pacific Time - 7 am, Sunday, November 12, 2023

Central Time - 9am, Sunday, November 12, 2023

Eastern Time - 10 am, Sunday, November 12, 2023

Greenwich Mean Time - 3 pm, Sunday, November 12, 2023

Central European Time- 4 pm, Sunday, November 12, 2023

Indian Standard Time - 8:30 pm, Sunday, November 12, 2023

Philippine Time - 11 pm, Sunday, November 12, 2023

Japan Standard Time - 12 am, Monday, November 13, 2023

Australian Central Time - 1:30 am, Monday, November 13, 2023

Sakamoto Days chapter 142 recap

In the previous chapter, Shin came across Kaji at the Assassin Exhibition of the Century and the latter explained to him telepathically that the bomb was inside Mafuyu. Kashima, who was listening in on the conversation, corroborated that the bomb was actually embedded in his right foot and was too small for sensors to detect. The bomb could be detonated either by using a remote device which was in Kashima's possession, or if Mafuyu dies, but the bomb only has a four meter blast radius.

Kashima, who had been eavesdropping on their conversation, also confirmed that the bomb was cleverly implanted in Mafuyu's right foot in such a way that it remained undetectable by conventional sensors. The bomb could be triggered by a remote that was in her possession. Alternatively, it could be activated if Mafuyu met an unfortunate end.

Since the blast radius of the bomb was limited to a mere four meters, Shin deduced the true bomb to be hidden elsewhere in the museum.

Meanwhile, Mafuyu and Toramaru found themselves in a heated disagreement, with the latter expressing a strong desire to abandon the mission. Mafuyu, on the other hand, was determined to continue the mission alone.

When Shin eventually confronted Mafuyu, he discovered that Mafuyu believed that the quickest way to becoming a part of the Order was by eliminating one of its members.

As Shin and Mafuyu's fight continued, JAA Chairman Asaki arrived at the museum, and looked rather displeased with the crowd.

What to expect from the upcoming Sakamoto Days chapter 143?

In Sakamoto Days chapter 143, readers will likely be following Mafuyu and Toramaru to see if they can successfully carry out their mission. Meanwhile, Shin will find himself in a challenging situation, as he must both stop Mafuyu and protect him from the Order's members. If they succeed in killing Mafuyu, it would lead to an explosion, and only Shin, Kashima, and Kaji are aware of this impending danger.

Moreover, Mafuyu appears to be aware of Asaki's attempt to eliminate the former JAA chairman, Kindaka, by manipulating his own brother, Slur. However, the consequences of this revelation becoming public knowledge remain uncertain.

