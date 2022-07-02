8 anime characters with explosive abilities, ranked from most powerful to least

Explosive abilities are commonplace in anime, yet their potency varies from one anime character to another. Naturally, this is partially because of how power levels vary wildly from one series to another. Trying to compare fighters is often divisive, but it's worth checking out their explosive abilities.

Some characters rely on these attacks far more than others, with their range and destructive power leading them to rank higher than their contemporaries.

Note: Keep in mind that this article only focuses on those abilities and not the character's overall strengths. There's often overlap between the two, but there are instances where it's not necessarily true.

Ranking eight of the strongest anime characters based on their explosive abilities

1) Beerus (Dragon Ball Super)

The most recent Dragon Ball Super characters could be listed as number one here, but Beerus is listed here as one of the more recognizable Gods of Destruction. He is capable of blowing up planets, a feat that the vast majority of anime characters are incapable of doing.

Some of his notable explosive attacks include:

Wrath of the God of Destruction

Beerus Ball

Destruction Before Creation

Perhaps one of the more interesting aspects of Beerus is that he openly admits that he is weaker than Whis, and the latter even talks about himself being weaker than his father. Hence, it's no surprise why many people consider the Dragon Ball series as having some of the strongest characters in all of anime.

2) Megumin (KonoSuba)

Quality over quantity is something that Megumin specializes in within the KonoSuba series. She can cast one extremely powerful explosion and then becomes useless shortly after. This explosive power is a lot bigger compared to what other anime characters can do, even if they're capable of casting far more abilities than her.

Nonetheless, that single explosion shouldn't be underestimated, especially in the KonoSuba universe, where her allies' attacks aren't anywhere near as impressive. She's a lot weaker than some of the upcoming characters once she uses her explosion, but this list is about their explosive abilities, not just themselves.

The manga and anime are still ongoing, so her abilities will likely get even better over time.

3) Deidara (Naruto)

Deidara is an S-Ranked Ninja who is the most well-known user of Explosion Release in the Naruto series. His specific ability is known as Explosive Clay, and it is much stronger than it sounds, as he's capable of destroying a village with his C3 bombs. Not only that, but he could sacrifice himself with a C0 to cover a 10 km radius.

He wouldn't be able to do that particular attack more than once for obvious reasons, but it's still unquestionably a powerful explosion. That kind of destructive power is definitely more extensive than what the following characters are capable of achieving, even if they are arguably stronger overall fighters.

4) Bambietta Basterbine (Bleach)

An example of her powers (Image via Weekly Shōnen Jump)

Her epithet within the Sternritter is "The Explode." Fittingly enough, her powers and personality are explosive. This article focuses more on the actual powers, so it's worth looking at what "The Explode" is all about. Basically, she can create bombs out of anything.

They're not necessarily the biggest attacks, but they're certainly versatile enough to make avoiding them very difficult. They have also been described as strong enough to hurt other notable characters, such as Shinji Hirako.

Note: By the time this article was initially written, the Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War anime didn't come out. However, her powers are already well-documented in the manga.

5) Yoshikage Kira (JoJo's Bizarre Adventure)

His explosive powers are incredibly deadly but lack range. Yoshikage Kira has been seen killing numerous civilians and serves as the main antagonist in the fourth part of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, so it's not as if he's weak per se. However, him having to get close to opponents to cause explosions and the actual explosions being pretty small (based on the anime) put him this fairly low.

Yoshikage's impressive powers stem from Killer Queen, his stand who can make anything it touches explode. He is capable of controlling this power to the point where he can at least keep a hand on his own sick desires.

6) Katsuki Bakugo (My Hero Academia)

Bakugo is one of the strongest fighters of his class in My Hero Academia, yet his explosive abilities aren't anywhere near as potent as the previously mentioned anime characters. His Quirk is literally named Explosion, and it becomes more powerful the more he sweats.

He is capable of using it for good maneuverability, which is a useful ability that other users of similar powers don't seem to use often. It can be a bit difficult to rank how powerful his explosions are when they're capable of greatly damaging buildings, but don't flat-out erase people at close range.

His brief use of One For All greatly increased his powers, but that was only temporary.

7) Karasu (YuYu Hakusho)

Early to mid-storyline antagonists don't tend to be the most powerful, so it's not surprising that Karasu is this low on the list. That said, his entire moveset revolves around explosives with a good variety of options. If he just wants a small explosive that can remove a limb from a person and not destroy the area around them, he can do that easily.

Similarly, he can blow up a good chunk of a stadium with ease. His demon energy is also powerful enough for explosives to go unnoticed if his foe doesn't have high enough spiritual awareness, giving him an extra benefit to his powers.

8) Gladius (One Piece)

An example of Gladius's powers (Image via Toei Animation)

One Piece has a few explosive-related Devil Fruits, but Gladius is the strongest one from the canon storyline. He can touch anybody, and they will swell up before eventually exploding. It's a very limited explosive ability compared to what the previous anime characters can do.

If Gladius lets go of his victim, they will deflate, meaning that it isn't instant. To his credit, he is capable of swelling himself for both offensive and defensive measures, as his own powers can't harm him. Also, his powers have the same limitations as other Devil Fruits, such as being unable to swim.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

