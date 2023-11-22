The spoilers and the raw scans for Kagurabachi chapter 11 have already arrived online, even though the chapter is scheduled to be released on Monday, November 27, 2023, at 12 am JST. As expected, the chapter revealed the aftermath of the Sojo vs Chihiro battle, exploring the fate of Hinao, Chihiro, and Char.

The previous chapter of Kagurabachi saw Genichi Sojo cunningly capturing Char with the help of his subordinates for his grand plan. He could have also continued his fight against Chihiro had not the Kamunabi elite forces arrived at the scene. As for Chihiro, he swore to kill Sojo and rescue Char.

Kagurabachi chapter 11 spoilers reveal Chihiro joining the Kamunabi's squad to kill Sojo and save Char

According to the spoilers, Kagurabachi chapter 11, Awakening, begins with Chihiro waking up in a hospital, remembering his fight against Sojo. Suddenly, the image of Char's severed leg pops up in his thoughts, and he gets shivers. At that moment, Azami and Shiba arrive at the hospital and ask him about his health.

Azami informs Chihiro that while receiving better treatment at a Kamunabi Facility is possible, they shouldn't risk his identity to get on the records. There were people in Kamunabi who didn't like Rokuhira.

Hinao, as seen in the manga (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

Kagurabachi chapter 11 spoilers then show Chihiro asking them about the status of Hinao and Char. Shiba reveals that while they were able to save Hinao, they couldn't find the location of Char. However, he speculated that the girl should be alive.

The ex-Kamunabi sorcerer starts telling Chihiro about the information he gathered from Norisaku Madoka (the Cylinder Head sorcerer). According to his intel, Sojo has a unique "Stone Ore" used to make the Enchanted Blades.

Kagurabachi chapter 11 spoilers reveal that the Stone Ore was found during the Seitei War. The scene shifts to Genichi's location, where he tells one of his lackeys about the scarcity of the Ore.

Genichi Sojo, as seen in the manga (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

He mentions that the Genryoku (Life Force) that flows in this ore expands and becomes high in density, enough to obliterate a human's body. Even if someone used this stone to make an enchanted blade, the result would remain the same.

Chihiro's father, Kunishige Rokuhira, was the only person in history to stabilize the stone's power and create the legendary enchanted blades. Since Sojo didn't have Kunishige around, he planned on using Char's Clan's DNA to make such Katanas.

Char, as seen in Kagurabachi chapter 3 (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

According to Kagurabachi chapter 11 spoilers, Sojo believed that the cells from the Kyonagi clan hold the key to stabilizing and making a new enchanted Katana using the particular ore. The chapter then shifts the perspective and shows Char locked inside a cell for heinous experiments.

A couple of doctors then go inside the cage and collect her blood samples, muscle tissue, etc., for research. Back at the hospital in Kagurabachi chapter 11, Shiba tells Chihiro how sloppy they were for not thinking Sojo would attack Hinao's shop.

Shiba, as seen in the manga (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

Azami then assures Chihiro and mentions Kamunabi's decision to defeat Sojo. As such, he prepared a special squad that dealt with Sojo's Cloud Gouger blade. Since Chihiro already possessed an enchanted blade, Azami wanted to introduce him to the squad.

The spoilers for Kagurabachi chapter 11 then show the five Kamunabi sorcerers fans previously saw in chapter 10 arriving at the hospital cabin. One of the sorcerers with glasses informs that they inspected one of Sojo's bases, but it was empty.

Chihiro as seen in the manga (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

As such, they started another investigation and will move once they find the base. The squad then asks Chihiro for information regarding the blade to make a proper action plan. He accepted but on one condition: He wanted to participate in the plan.

Even though most members disagree with this, Chihiro remains adamant. However, when they find out about his feats of saving plenty of innocent civilians' lives, they commend him. At that moment in Kagurabachi chapter 11, Shiba informs Chihiro that the muscle fiber of his left arm got shredded after his battle against Sojo.

As a result, he won't be able to use the blade for a month. However, the dark-haired protagonist wouldn't sit and watch for that long. Sensing Chihiro's resolve, the bespectacled Kamunabi sorcerer tells him their primary plan is to kill Sojo. So, he advised him that while they fight Sojo, he should sneak past them and rescue Char.

According to the sorcerer in Kagurabachi chapter 11, it is the perfect plan considering Chihiro's health. He also mentions that it will be tough to execute this mission. However, with his unwavering resolve, Chihiro was ready to do everything he could to rescue Char.

