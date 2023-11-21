With the Blue Exorcist: Shimane Illuminati Saga set to release in January 2024, fans are eagerly anticipating more details about the title. Luckily, the upcoming Jump Festa 2024 event will be holding a special stage for this anime where fans can expect plenty of information to be revealed.

Blue Exorcist: Shimane Illumunati Saga was officially announced at the Aniplex Online Fest 2023 on September 10, 2023, accompanied by a teaser PV. Later, an extended trailer was released to showcase the characters and the setting. Notably, the upcoming title will serve as the third season of this anime.

Jump Festa 2024's Blue Exorcist stage may reveal more about the Shimane Illuminati Saga

Stage and timings

The Jump Festa 2024 is scheduled to take place on Saturday, December 16, 2023, and Sunday, December 17, 2023, with three main stages - Super Stage Red, Super Stage Blue, and Jump Studio.

The Blue Exorcist panel will get the Super Red Stage on Saturday, December 16, 2023, from 1:50 pm to 2:30 pm JST. Notably, this will be the third stage of the first day's event after the Jujutsu Kaisen red stage (12:10 pm JST to 12:50 pm JST).

With the way the event has been scheduled, fans won't be missing out much on the other events, with the exception of the final ten minutes of the Sakamoto Days panel at Jump Studio Green Stage, which ends at 2:00 pm JST.

A key visual of Blue Exorcist season 3 (Image via Studio VOLN)

There's a possibility that the Sakamoto Days panel may provide details about the manga's anime adaptation. Apart from this panel, the Blue Exorcist stage schedule doesn't clash with any other stages.

Fans should note that the Jump Festa 2024 schedule is planned according to the Japanese Standard Time. As such, the timings will differ from one region to another. Therefore, the release date and timings for the event's panel, along with corresponding time zones, are:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Standard Time 8:50 pm Friday December 15 Central Standard Time 10:50 pm Friday December 15 Eastern Time 11:50 pm Friday December 15 Greenwich Mean Time 4:50 am Saturday December 16 Central European Summer Time 5:50 am Saturday December 16 Indian Standard Time 10:20 am Saturday December 16 Philippines Time 12:50 pm Saturday December 16 Australian Central Standard Time 2:20 pm Saturday December 16

Blue exorcist Jump Festa 2024 Super Red Stage streaming details

Rin Okumura, as seen in the anime (Image via Studio VOLN)

Fans who will be attending the Jump Festa 2024 event in Japan will be able to watch the anime's Super Red Stage live. However, most of the international fans can't travel to Japan to attend the event. As such, they have a viable option to stream the event online.

Anime enthusiasts can catch the live stream on the Jump's website or the official YouTube channel. There won't be any comprehensibility issue because the Jump Festa usually provides English subtitles for their events, and the same will apply for the upcoming events as well.

What to expect from the Blue Exorcist stage in Jump Festa 2024

As per the official Jump website, the Blue Exorcist Super Red Stage will feature the voice actors of the anime. Nobuhiko Okamoto, who plays the role of Rin Okumura, will be present along with Yukio Okumura's voice actor, Jun Fukuyama.

The panel will also feature Kana Hanazawa (voice actor of Shiemi Moriyama) and Eri Kitamura, who is the voice behind Kamiki Izumo. Jun and Nobuhiko-san mentioned at Aniplex Online Fest 2023 how excited the entire cast was to reunite and work on the anime once again.

Izumo, as seen in the anime (Image via Studio VOLN)

As such, fans can expect them to discuss the behind-the-scenes stories about the anime's production. They may also recite the iconic lines from the anime in the event and throw a Q&A session. There's also a possibility that fans will get another trailer or key visual for the anime.

