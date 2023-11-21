Blue Lock chapter 241: Isagi sparks Igaguri's ego, Kaiser and Ness's backstory gets teased

With the release of Blue Lock chapter 241, the manga saw Igaguri approach Isagi for some help. With Bastard Munchen set to play their last match in the Neo Egoist League, he needed to take swift action to catch up with the others. As for Michael Kaiser, he was not going to back down after his defeat against Isagi.

In the previous chapter, the manga revealed the auction rankings for the Blue Lock players. While Isagi managed to triple his value, he was still behind Itoshi Rin, who scored a hattrick against Manshine City. As for Michael Kaiser, he received an offer from La Real, however, he was still preoccupied with his defeat at the hands of Isagi.

Blue Lock chapter 241: Kaiser hopes to destroy Isagi

Blue Lock chapter 241, titled Takuan and Natto!, revealed that Barcha was matched up against Paris X Gen, while Manshine City was matched up against Ubers. Hence, Bastard Munchen players got a break to recover and train further.

Raichi was overjoyed with his valuation, which is when Yukimiya Kenyu praised Hiori Yo for his assist to Yoichi Isagi. Under pressure, Hiori disclosed that he finally got into the Blue Lock mentality and made up his mind that he would only play with strikers who could understand his passes. This meant that he was ready to abandon anyone if they were deemed unfit for his standards.

Isagi and others simply couldn't ignore how sadistic Hiori was and began teasing him. That's when Hiori redirected the attention from him and revealed what fans thought about Isagi. According to them, despite their differences, Bastard Munchen's best option would be for Isagi and Kaiser to team up at the front. This enraged Isagi, as he hated the idea of teaming up with Kaiser. However, his teammates believed otherwise.

Soon after, everyone left for their individual training. That's when Igaguri approached Isagi for some advice. He had yet to play a match for Bastard Munchen, which is why his auction value was at zero. Therefore, he wanted some advice. Unfortunately, Isagi had no idea what he could suggest to Igaguri and asked him about his reason for playing football.

Igaguri revealed that he was playing football to avoid inheriting the family temple. That said, he believed that it was a weak goal compared to others. However, Isagi believed otherwise. Regardless of how different Igaguri's goal was, he explained that it was the base for awakening his ego. Hence, Isagi encouraged Igaguri to keep pursuing his goal. While the suggestion was nothing concrete, Igaguri felt motivated and believed that he could now undertake what was necessary.

Elsewhere, Michael Kaiser trained himself to the point of exhaustion. While he had received an offer from La Real, he could not bear the thought of ending the Neo Egoist League with a defeat against Isagi. Just then, Alexis Ness entered the training room, thinking of the moment when he first encountered Kaiser and was inspired by him.

Final thoughts on Blue Lock chapter 241

Blue Lock chapter 241 hinted at a flashback of Kaiser and Ness' backstory. Hence, fans can expect to witness the same in the upcoming chapter. That said, from the illustration shown in the manga, it can be assumed that the event does not take place that far back in the past, as both players can be seen wearing Bastard Munchen jerseys.

