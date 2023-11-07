Jujutsu Kaisen stage at Jump Festa 2024: Schedule, where to stream, what to expect

With the Jump Festa 2024 event inching closer, the event's schedule has been unveiled. With this, fans can finally find out when their favorite anime will grace the stage. Following the premiere of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, fans have been wanting to learn more about the series' future plans.

Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen anime is currently airing its second season, featuring the Shibuya Incident Arc. While the anime studio MAPPA has been receiving quite a lot of criticism surrounding its production staff, the anime is rated quite highly and is appreciated by most fans.

Jujutsu Kaisen stage at Jump Festa 2024 may hype up the season finale

Toji Zenin as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 (Image via MAPPA)

The Jujutsu Kaisen Red stage at Jump Festa 2024 is set to be the second stage of the first day's event, as it will take place on Saturday, December 16, 2023, from 12:10 pm to 12:50 pm JST.

Considering the schedule, fans need not worry about missing out on a lot as they will only be missing out on a few portions of other stages taking place at the same time. The two stages are the Dandadan Blue Stage and the Red Cat Ramen Yellow Stage.

Nobara Kugisaki as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 (Image via MAPPA)

Considering that Dandadan anime was rumored to be in production, fans can expect the series to finally announce its anime adaptation officially in the Blue Stage. As for Ramen Red Cat, the manga series has only released 51 chapters, hence an anime adaptation seems doubtful. However, fans can expect some other information about the manga series.

That said, one must remember that the event's timings are based on Japanese Standard Time. Hence, they are bound to be different in varying regions. The timings are as follows:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 7:10 pm Friday December 15 Central Daylight Time 9:10 pm Friday December 15 Eastern Daylight Time 10:10 pm Friday December 15 Greenwich Mean Time 3:10 am Saturday December 16 Central European Summer Time 4:10 am Saturday December 16 Indian Standard Time 8:40 am Saturday December 16 Philippine Standard Time 11:10 am Saturday December 16 Australia Central Standard Time 12:40 pm Saturday December 16

Jujutsu Kaisen Jump Festa 2024 Red Stage streaming details

Megumi Fushiguro as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 (Image via MAPPA)

Fans who will be attending the Jump Festa 2024 event live can watch the anime's Red Stage in person. However, this will be a difficult choice for most fans worldwide. Hence, fans can choose to watch the event's live stream on either Jump Festa's official website or YouTube channel.

Fortunately for fans, the live stream also provides subtitles for the same, allowing international fans to understand the event's information in real-time.

What to expect from Jujutsu Kaisen Jump Festa 2024 Red Stage?

Satoru Gojo as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 (Image via MAPPA)

As revealed by the Jump Festa 2024 website, the Jujutsu Kaisen Red Stage will showcase the anime's select voice actors as they share the highlights of the anime and the original work. The voice actors that will host the Jujutsu Kaisen Red Stage are Junya Enoki (Yuji Itadori), Yuuma Uchida (Megumi Fushiguro), Yuuichi Nakamura (Satoru Gojo), and Junichi Suwabe (Ryomen Sukuna).

Additionally, the stage is also set to showcase a special Jujutsu Kaisen video, however, not much has been revealed about the same. Lastly, fans can expect the stage to hype up fans for the season finale of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2. Hence, they can expect a promotional video.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.