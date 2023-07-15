Who is the main character of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2? Explored 

“The main character of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2” seems to be a hot topic in the anime community. This topic is often discussed by anime-only fans who haven’t read the manga. One of the reasons why fans haven’t read the manga is that they wish to experience the stunning visuals by MAPPA and the incredible voice acting by the talented cast who are a part of this show.

Furthermore, manga fans have been quite respectful and haven’t provided many spoilers to the anime-only fans. But there is one thing that viewers know: season 2 will have incredible story progression, especially towards the later stages.

When we think about the main character of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, plenty of contenders come to mind. However, the current generation of Jujutsu sorcerers like Yuji Itadori and Megumi Fushiguro will not receive any screen time during the Gojo’s Past arc. That being said, they are still important to the plot’s progression in the much-anticipated Shibuya Incident arc.

Disclaimer: This article contains massive spoilers from the manga chapters.

Taking a look at a few events in the manga to understand who the main character of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 is

A still from Jujutsu Kaisen season 1 featuring Gojo Satoru (Image via MAPPA)

Gojo Satoru could be the main character of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, and some of the events featured in the manga make a pretty strong case. The first part of the season will focus on Gojo’s Past arc, which, as the name suggests, focuses on the events that took place when Gojo and Geto Suguru were in high school.

Another thing that puts him in the spotlight is his overwhelming strength and Jujutsu abilities as a sorcerer. Very few in the series can rival him, and it is said the shift in the balance of power was disturbed when Gojo was born. His true potential also awakens when he encounters Toji Fushiguro.

Gojo's Hollow Purple technique, created using his Limitless (Image via MAPPA)

Gojo was the first sorcerer in nearly 400 years who was born with both Limitless and the Six Eyes. The former technique allows Gojo Satoru to distort and manipulate space at will. It has many applications; the two most popular are Red and Blue. It allows him to bring the concept of negative distance to reality, forcing space to fill the gap and creating a strong suction force. The reverse is achieved in Red.

He can also combine the two to create Purple, which erases anything that comes in contact. With such an overwhelming force and massive amounts of screen time, one can’t help but think that Gojo Satoru will be the main character of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2.

Coming to the Shibuya Incident arc, Gojo will continue to receive screen time, and crucial plot points in the story involve him. Gojo plays a vital role in exorcising Hanami while taking on another foe in a crowded area filled with civilians.

Despite his impressive feats, Gojo’s hesitation will result in him being sealed into the Prison Realm, which will be a massive plot point in the overarching story. These are some reasons why Gojo Satoru will be the main character of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2.

