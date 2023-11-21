Frieren anime surpasses Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood as the top-rated anime on MyAnimeList

The Frieren anime recently surpassed the cult classic Fullmetal Alchemist Brotherhood (FMAB) on MyAnimeList to take the first spot on the top-rated anime list. Fullmetal Alchemist Brotherhood had claimed the top spot for the longest time, and Frieren anime has now managed to dethrone FMAB with an average score of 9.10 stars.

It is important to note that MyAnimeList is a manga and anime cataloging application and website. Fans can essentially catalog the manga and anime titles that they have read and watched, as well as vote for their favorite titles. Therefore, the top-rated anime and manga titles displayed on their website are entirely based on fans’ votes.

Reason for Frieren anime claiming the first spot among the top-rated anime on MyAnimeList

The anime series was released sometime in September, and it has managed to dethrone FMAB, a series which has claimed the top spot for many years. The question now is how did Frieren manage to pull off such an amazing feat.

The reason for the series' popularity is due to the animation studio that produced it. Madhouse is a popular name in the anime industry and it has created some of the most iconic anime series like Death Note, Hunter x Hunter, and One Punch Man season 2.

However, they didn't take on many projects for a while and the company was dormant for a few years. Seeing this company making its return certainly has the entire anime and manga community intrigued. This is the main reason for the anime title's surge in popularity, which subsequently led to it claiming the top spot in the top-rated anime category of MyAnimeList.

That being said, it is important to note that this result will most likely be temporary. Similar surges have taken place in the past, where titles like Bleach TYBW and Attack on Titan also dethroned FMAB, but it only lasted for a couple of weeks at most.

Frieren anime: Plot and streaming details

Plot in brief

A hero’s party that comprises of the priest Heiter, Himmel, Eisen the dwarf warrior, and Frieren the Elven mage are on a 10-year quest to defeat the Demon King. On their journey to rid the place of the Demon King, they develop a special bond with each other.

The party succeeds in killing the Demon King and they are elated. However, it is later revealed that time does not have the same effect on Frieren as it does on other beings.

The 10 years that she spent with her party was just a very small fraction of her life. She later understands the effect of the bonds she developed with her former comrades when two of her close friends die. She vows to truly appreciate the bonds she creates with other beings in a new adventure that life has in store for her.

Streaming details

The Frieren anime is available on Crunchyroll, Disney+, and on Amazon Prime Video in select regions. It is important to note that streaming the title on the aforementioned platforms will not be available for free. Fans will have to avail of the platforms’ paid services to access their catalogs, and subsequently, watch the simulcast episodes of the anime.

At the time of writing, a total of 11 episodes had been released. Frieren anime's episode 12 is all set to be released on November 24, 2023.

