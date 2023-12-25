Kagurabachi chapter 16: Release date and time, where to read, and more

Kagurabachi chapter 16 will be published in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump Issue 6/7 on Saturday, January 6, 2024, at 12 am JST. Following its release, readers around the world can digitally access the chapter on Viz and Shueisha's affiliated online platforms on January 5, 2024, at 7 am PT.

The previous chapter of Kagurabachi revealed Char's tragic backstory, depicting the sacrifice of her mother, who helped her escape from Sojo's base at the expense of her own life. Additionally, the chapter explored Chihiro Rokuhira's evolution as a sorcerer, as he broke the theoretical limits of his blade to decimate his opponents and ultimately be reunited with Char.

Kagurabachi Chapter 16 exact release date and time

Expand Tweet

Since the Weekly Shonen Jump will be on a break next week due to Christmas, Kagurabachi Chapter 16 will arrive on Saturday instead of Monday at the usual time. However, for most fans residing outside Japan, the chapter will be available on Friday instead of Saturday.

Here are the release dates for Kagurabachi chapter 16, according to various time zones:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Friday, January 5 7 am Eastern Standard Time Friday, January 5 10 am Greenwich Mean Time Friday, January 5 3 pm Central European Time Friday, January 5 4 pm Indian Standard Time Friday, January 5 8:30 pm Philippine Standard Time Friday, January 5 11 pm Japanese Standard Time Saturday, January 6 12 am Australian Central Standard Time Saturday, January 6 12:30 am

Where to read Kagurabachi chapter 16

A panel from the manga (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

Kagurabachi chapter 16 can be read online in digital format on Shueisha's MangaPlus website, MangaPlus App, Viz Media's official website, and Shonen Jump+ App.

Notably, the first and the three most recent chapters are accessible for reading for free on these platforms. As such, interested readers will need monetary subscriptions to read the rest of the chapters.

Kagurabachi chapter 15 recap

Expand Tweet

Chapter 15 kicked off with a scene from the past featuring Char and her mother enjoying a delicious meal together. At that moment, Char's mother asked her daughter to show where she was injured.

However, the little girl reassured her mother that the wound had been healed. Char's mother then inquired her daughter whether anyone had seen her wound's healing process.

Char and her mother, as seen in the chapter (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

She warned her not to reveal her instantaneous healing abilities to anyone except someone whom she would trust the most. It was revealed that her mother once disclosed her secret to the man she loved the most (Char's father), but that person got scared and ran away.

That said, she was still the happiest since she had Char with her. Following that, the chapter returned to the battlefield and showcased Chihiro Rokuhira's demonstrating his new ability to cut down his opponents.

Chihiro, as seen in the manga (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

It was revealed that his Kuro Scatter used a swarm of tiny Kuro to inflict 20 slashes at once. Given his injured state, it was a technique Chihiro came up with based on his instincts rather than logic.

At that moment, his extreme level of concentration helped him reach a deeper understanding of his blade, and he cloaked himself in Nishiki. What followed after was carnage, as he easily obliterated his opponents.

Following that, the chapter saw another flashback, with Genichi Sojo telling the infamous tale about the Kyonagi Clan's massacre to Char and her mother, whom he had captured.

Sojo, as seen in the chapter (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

It was revealed that Char's mother was the sole survivor of the Kyonagi Clan's tragic fate. He cursed Char for being born into the hellish world, but it was fine since he got another "sample" for his research.

In addition, the chapter also explained how Char's mother had stolen the guards' keys and killed some of them to find a safe escape route for her daughter.

Chihiro kills the final two opponents (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

She stayed back to burn down the Research Equipment but perished in the process. The chapter then shifted to Chihiro annihilating his opponents to reach Char's location.

After decapitating the final two guards, he finally reunited with the little girl. He brought out a piece of bread and gave it to her, mentioning that it wasn't crumbled like the previous time. Char, full of tears, asked Chihiro what took him so long.

What to expect in Kagurabachi chapter 16

Genichi Sojo (left) and Chihiro (right), as seen (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

Since Chihiro has finally reunited with Char, Kagurabachi chapter 16 may move to the other concurrent battle and show Genichi Sojo's awakening. Like Chihiro, he may also come to a deeper understanding of his Enchanted Blade, and unlock its dormant abilities.

Besides that, Kagurabachi chapter 16 may also focus on Shiba's battle against a few sorcerers at the other Sojo hideout. If it happens, fans will finally see the light-haired sorcerer's actual strength. Overall, the next chapter promises to be another action-heavy one.

Keep up with more anime news and manga updates as 2024 approaches