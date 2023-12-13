Kagurabachi chapter 14 spoilers: Chihiro's unwavering resolve helps him achieve a new power

While Kagurabachi chapter 14 is set to release on December 18 at 12 am JST, the spoilers and the raw scans have arrived. According to the spoilers, the chapter explored Chihiro Rokuhira surpassing his limits against a group of powerful sorcerers while trying to rescue Char.

The previous chapter of Kagurabachi saw the Kamunabi sorcerers defeating Genichi Sojo by following Chihiro's strategies. They outsmarted the Mafia boss and didn't let him demonstrate his most powerful move, Charge.

Meanwhile, Chihiro Rokuhira found Char's actual location and prepared himself for the battle ahead.

Kagurabachi chapter 14 spoilers: Chihiro and Shiba face their opponents in Sojo's hideout

According to the spoilers, Kagurabachi chapter 14 begins with Chihiro Rokuhira explaining to Kamunabi members what his father, Kunishige, said about the Enchanted Blade's actual capabilities while he was alive.

The master blacksmith once told Chihiro that an Enchanted Blade's source material, Datenseki has power that surpasses logic. Interestingly, this power transforms the blade depending on the wielder's will, intellect and understanding of the blade.

A panel from chapter 13 (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

Following that, the spoilers for Kagurabachi chapter 14 show a different location (a sort of hideout), where Shiba arrives and prepares to face off against a few sorcerers. A mini-flashback reveals how he and Chihiro acquired valuable information from the defeated guard from chapter 12.

When asked about Sojo's connection to Hisaku and Shinuchi, the guard informed Shiba and Chihiro of the location of a small shed that connected to an underground warehouse. Interestingly, that place was guarded by a few formidable sorcerers.

Shiba, and Azami (back) as seen in the manga (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

Sensing suspicious activities, Shiba decides to go there and asks Chihiro to focus on rescuing Char. Once again, he reminded the protagonist not to over-exert and refrain from battling anyone.

If there was no way to infiltrate without avoiding combat, Shiba suggested Chihiro to watch over the enemies and wait for his arrival. Kagurabachi chapter 14 shows the protagonist doing exactly what Shiba suggested.

However, he gets ambushed by a sorcerer from behind. Elsewhere, Shiba senses that Chihiro is in danger. At that moment, two formidable-looking sorcerers appear, and he decides to head back to Chihiro later.

Chihiro, as seen in the manga (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

Kagurabachi chapter 14 spoilers show a panel featuring Char, who finds out about Chihiro's arrival from the commotion outside. Back on the battlefield, the protagonist unsheaths his blade and prepares to take on three sorcerers who guarded the way to the lab.

One of them, who can smell blood, informs the other two about how Chihiro struck down the guards outside. Following that, Kagurabachi chapter 14 shows the protagonist demonstrating Kuro against his opponent.

However, since he was injured, he couldn't properly use the blade's techniques. As such, the enemy sorcerers mocked him and shouted for reinforcements. They sensed it as the ideal opportunity to not only kill Chihiro but steal his Enchanted Blade.

The protagonist's mind gets filled with negative thoughts, and he begins to wonder whether or not he could defeat them, even if he were uninjured. At that moment, he remembers his father, Kunishige Rokuhira.

The spoilers for Kagurabachi chapter 14 take the readers to a heart-warming moment between Chihiro and his father, where the son tells his father whether or not he could become the same as him.

Kunishige admonishes Chihiro and tells him how similar he is to his father in terms of being serious. While it's fine to pursue the goal of becoming someone like him, Kunishige also warns Chihiro not to lose his identity.

Char, as seen in Kagurabachi chapter 3 (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

The master blacksmith makes funny faces and almost makes his son chuckle. Back to the present, Kagurabachi chapter 14 shifts the location to the lab, where researchers arrive to take Char with them for experiments.

They also mention how the protagonist left, leaving the little girl with soulless eyes. However, the spoilers for the chapter reveal that Chihiro didn't go anywhere. He hid his presence and surpassed his limits to summon several black goldfish at once.

He apologizes to Char from the shadows, promising to end it soon. Kagurabachi chapter 14 ends with Chihiro chanting "Kuro...Chigiri", an extension of his Kuro (Black) technique. The final panel reveals the protagonist's eyes, which are cold as ice but full of resolve.

Keep up with more anime news and manga updates as 2023 progresses.