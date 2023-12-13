Unnamed Memory anime announces release window with new trailer and visual

On Wednesday, December 13, 2023, the website and X (formerly Twitter) handle of the Unnamed Memory anime shared a new trailer and key visual, confirming the anime's release window. According to the announcement, the anime will premiere in April 2024.

The Unnamed Memory anime was initially scheduled for a 2023 release but was postponed due to production issues. However, Kadokawa and the anime's official staff have finally given an update regarding the title's release.

The anime is based on author Kuji Furumiya and illustrator Chibi's eponymous fantasy-romance Japanese light novel series. It was first launched on the Shosetsuka ni Naro website in September 2012. Later, ASCII Media Works acquired the rights and published six volumes under the Dengeki no Shin Bungei imprint.

The Unnamed Memory anime will be released in April 2024

As mentioned earlier, the official staff for Unnamed Memory anime revealed a new trailer on December 13, 2023, to announce the anime's April 2024, i.e., spring 2024 release window. Along with that, information on additional characters and their cast has also arrived.

Featuring the lead characters, Oscar and Tinasha, the promotional video begins with several captivating action sequences, followed by a scene where the protagonist proposes to Tinasha for marriage. Additional characters, including Lazar, Sylvia, Curve, Nark, and others, also appear in the trailer.

Moreover, the short clip glimpses the world's strongest witch, Tinasha's powers, as she takes on her opponents. Overall, the trailer captures the anime's fantasy-romance mood and perfectly sets up the narrative.

Besides the trailer, the official staff has also unveiled the anime's main visual depicting the hero, Oscar, and the witch of the Azure Moon, Tinasha. Exuding a hero's charisma, Oscar looks prepared for the battles to come along with his partner.

Cast and staff for the anime

A still from the anime (Image via Studio ENGI)

The X handle for the Unnamed Memory anime has shared the names of the cast members for additional characters. Suichiro Umeda, the renowned voice actor, plays Lazar, Oscar's loyal servant, while Yuko Natsuyoshi stars as Sylvia, a court magician.

Kohei Amasaki lends his voice to Curve, while Chitose Morinaga plays the role of the red dragon, Narc. Other cast members include Chinatsu Akasaki as Meredina and Takuya Sato as Ars. Previously, it was revealed that Atsumi Tanezaki would star as Tinasha and Yoshiki Nakajima as Oscar.

A still from the anime (Image via Studio ENGI)

Details regarding the staff were already announced. Kazuya Miura, renowned for his work in DRAMAtical Murder is directing the anime at ENGI Studios, while Deko Akao is composing the series. Chika Noumi is in charge of the character designs, while Akito Matsuda is composing the series' music.

The upcoming fantasy-romance anime will follow the story of the crown prince of the Farsas, Oscar, and the Witch of the Azure Blue, Tinasha. Oscar was inflicted with a curse that would kill the woman he married.

Oscar and Tinasha, as seen the Unnamed Memory anime (Image via Studio ENGI)

However, everything changes when he meets the world's strongest witch, Tinasha. The narrative will follow the chemistry between the main leads and how they overcome several adversities.

