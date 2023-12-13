Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 245 spoilers: Higuruma and Yuji’s plan against Sukuna fails as new fighters enter the battle

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 245 was expected to reveal the result of Yuji and Higuruma’s gamble against Sukuna, and the spoilers coming out today confirmed it. The official translation is set to be released on Monday, December 18, 2023, at 12 a.m. JST in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump issue 3.

In the previous chapter, Higuruma and Yuji concocted a gamble against Sukuna to force him into a trial. Yuji Attacked Sukuna while Higuruma stalled his weapon and cast his domain Deadly Sentencing. They staged a retrial for Yuji where Judgeman accused him of committing the Shibuya Massacre, but Higuruma interrupted it.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 245.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 245 spoilers and raw scans reveal the continuation of Hakari vs. Uraume as Sukuna bypasses Higuruma’s Domain

According to the spoilers, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 245 is titled “Inhuman Makyo Shinjuku Showdown, Part 17.” The leaks this week were disputed and conflicting, readers are requested to take them with a grain of salt.

According to the spoilers, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 245 begins with Uraume using Frost Calm on Hakari, freezing his arm and shattering it. However, Hakari regenerates his arm and kicks Uraume in the face. Uraume’s attempts to freeze Hakari’s legs fail as Hakari simply punches through their Frost Condensation.

Uraume realizes that Hakari’s Reversed Cursed Technique is very strong. Uraume’s taunts make Hakari think of Yuta, and he starts to have fun with this battle. Uraume unleashes a more powerful technique as Hakari prepares for its impact.

According to the spoilers, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 245 then switches to Yuji vs. Sukuna in Deadly Sentencing, where Higuruma presents Sukuna as the true criminal behind the Shibuya Massacre. Sukuna does not defend himself, and Judgeman confiscates his Cursed Technique, giving him the death penalty.

Sukuna continues to be unbothered by his fate even though he loses the ability to use Ten Shadows after his battle with Gojo. Higuruma’s Domain vanishes as the Judge’s hammer turns into his Executioner’s sword. Kusakabe, Choso, and Ino enter the battlefield.

Kusakabe runs towards Higuruma and shields the man from Sukuna’s attack, which turns out to be a series of Dismantle slashes. Both men get seriously injured as Higuruma realizes that Judgeman’s verdict applies to Cursed Tools imbued with Cursed Energy and someone else’s Cursed technique.

In fact, if the plaintive has a Cursed Tool, confiscation would apply to it first. When Higuruma’s Domain confiscated Sukuna’s Cursed technique, it confiscated Kamutoke, which was the remains of Yorozu’s Cursed Technique. Sukuna’s Cursed Technique and Cursed energy reserve are completely intact.

According to spoilers, there will be no break next week and chapter 246 will come out in Weekly Shonen Jump issue 4.