Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 245: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 245 is set to release on Monday, December 18 at 12 a.m. JST. With the focus now on Yuji Itadori and Hiromi Higuruma versus Ryomen Sukuna, fans are waiting with baited breath to see whether or not Yuji’s plan to deal with Sukuna works.

Unfortunately, there is no verifiable spoiler information for Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 245 available as of this article’s writing. While spoilers will be made available later in the release week, there’s no telling exactly when they will be released. Likewise, even when released, there’s always a chance that the spoilers are inaccurate relative to the official release’s events.

Thankfully, fans do at least have officially confirmed release information for the highly anticipated installment. Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available release information for Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 245, as well as speculates on what to expect in the issue and more.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 245 set to see Sukuna’s trial inside Higuruma’s Deadly Sentencing begin

Release date and time, where to read

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 245’s Japanese release is on Monday, December 18 at 12 a.m. JST. This translates to a daytime release on Sunday, December 17 for most international fans.

Select international readers will instead see the issue release in the extremely early morning hours of Monday, December 18, like domestic Japanese audiences.

Fans can read the issue via official sources on either Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MANGAPlus website, or Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ app.

The former two services are free, allowing readers to view the first and latest three issues in a series. The latter is a paid, subscription-based service that grants readers access to a series in its entirety.

The chapter is set to release at the following local times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 7AM, Sunday, December 17

Eastern Standard Time: 10AM, Sunday, December 17

Greenwich Mean Time: 3PM, Sunday, December 17

Central European Time: 4PM, Sunday, December 17

Indian Standard Time: 8:30PM, Sunday, December 17

Philippine Standard Time: 11PM, Sunday, December 17

Japanese Standard Time: 12AM, Monday, December 18

Australia Central Time: 1:30AM, Monday, December 18

Chapter 244 recap

Yuji's plan to trap Sukuna puts himself at risk as wwell in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 244 (Image via MAPPA Studios)

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 244 began with a flashback as Yuji and Higuruma entered the battlefield to fight Sukuna. The flashback saw Kusakabe leading a discussion with the other Tokyo Jujutsu High allies on who should fight Sukuna and what order they'd go in.

This prompted Noritoshi Kamo to bow out of the fight in order to move his family overseas, to which Kusakabe said that he needs people who’re willing to risk their lives for this fight to be a win.

Higuruma then brought up his Cursed Technique and Domain Expansion, saying he should go for Sukuna since he can possibly get access to the Executioner’s Sword.

However, a major problem with this was the multitude of crimes Sukuna has committed and their legal range. This cast doubt on whether or not Sukuna would get a death sentence. However, Yuji said he had an idea as the issue returned to the present.

Mei Mei distracted Sukuna with her crows while Yuji landed a punch on Sukuna, which seemingly affected him. Higuruma then used his Domain Expansion as a flashback to reveal Yuji’s plan to get Sukuna a Death Sentence by making him a codefendant for the Shibuya Massacre. The issue ended with Higuruma introducing this new evidence to implicate Sukuna.

What to expect (speculative)

With the most significant part of Itadori and Higuruma’s matchup against Sukuna underway, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 245 will likely give a quick answer on whether or not Yuji’s plan works.

The death sentence is just a means to an end for Higuruma to access the Executioner’s Sword, after all, so there’s not a ton of reason to spend too much time on this section of the fight.

Likewise, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 245 will likely see Yuji and Higuruma return to actually fighting Sukuna by the issue’s end.

Fans can expect this section to focus on Yuji and his new Cursed Technique, which seems to have actually affected Sukuna based on the punches he has landed so far.

Be sure to keep up with all Jujutsu Kaisen anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

