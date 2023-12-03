Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 244: Yuji and Higuruma trap Sukuna in Deadly Sentencing

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 244 was officially released earlier this weekend, bringing with it an exciting shift back in perspective to Hiromi Higuruma and Yuji Itadori’s fight against Ryomen Sukuna. While some fans are uneasy about leaving Yuta Okkotsu and Fumihiko Takaba versus Kenjaku in such an unconcluded state, others are incredibly excited about the focus on Yuji and co.

That being said, there is still excitement for Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 244 on both sides of the aisle, and rightfully so. The installment sets up Yuji and Higuruma’s desperate gamble against Sukuna, giving them a feasible win condition while continuing to respect Sukuna’s established strength and power.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 244 sets up a courtroom battle between Yuji/Higuruma and Sukuna in coming issues

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 244: A heavy gamble

Yuji prepares to enter battle against Sukuna in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 244's opening scenes (Image via MAPPA Studios)

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 244 opens up with the final scenes fans last saw of the trio’s fight, showing Yuji Itadori and Hiromi Higuruma entering the battlefield against Sukuna. This then leads into a flashback which sees Kusakabe discussing the need for a backup plan with everyone else.

He emphasizes that they need to send in someone who can buy an opening or do meaningful damage. Kusakabe then explained he thinks they can use Cursed Energy to prevent themselves from being included in Kenjaku’s murder. He adds that even if Sukuna and Kenjaku achieve their goals, whatever resulting monster is created isn’t necessarily a death sentence for them.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 244 then sees Kusakabe conclude this by saying that they’ll have at least a few days, or more if Sukuna is the sole survivor of him and Kenjaku. Noritoshi Kamo then says he’ll be abstaining from their plans, wishing to protect his family by fleeing overseas. Kusakabe says this is fine, and emphasizes that they need people crazy enough to try since they’ll be the only ones useful in this fight.

The ever-practical Kusakabe makes great points regarding he and his allies' approach to Sukuna and Kenjaku in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 244 (Image via MAPPA Studios)

Kusakabe then says that anyone who doesn’t fall into three groups is either riding the bench or providing support. These groups are those who want to die, those who think they don’t care about dying, and those who can use the Reverse Cursed Technique. Higuruma then volunteers to fight Sukuna after Kashimo since his Cursed Technique can confiscate Sukuna’s.

Kashimo gets upset over the assumption that he’ll lose, while Higuruma continues by explaining that he can use the Executioner’s Sword if Sukuna is sentenced to death. Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 244 sees Kusakabe comment on how the sword would be helpful, but the uncertainty of Judgeman’s verdict is a major issue.

Higuruma confirms he has no say in the verdict, prompting Yuji to explain that based on everything Sukuna has done, Judgeman should prosecute a crime punishable by death. Higuruma then summarizes all of Sukuna’s actions that they know of, then discusses how he took over Megumi’s body and how that could be bodily harm, attempted murder, or theft of a dead body.

Hiromi and his Judgeman Shikigami are key to defeating Sukuna in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 244 and beyond (Image via MAPPA Studios)

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 244 then sees Higuruma explain the real-life punishments for murder, adding that his actions suggest he can’t be rehabilitated into society. Likewise, per the Nagayama Standard, this would lead to a death penalty in a normal trial. Kusakabe, who understands, then explains that in a normal trial, all of Sukuna’s crimes taken into account would force an execution.

However, since Judgeman prosecutes each charge one by one, less than 30% of them are likely to lead to the death penalty. Each of his major crimes is also attached to a number of minor ones, which could further affect how Judgeman chooses to prosecute him. Likewise, this makes securing the death penalty even tougher.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 244 then sees Higuruma claim that an even bigger issue is his crimes from a thousand years ago. He argues that he has no idea whether the statute of limitations will apply to those crimes and that how Sukuna operated prior to incarnation will affect the statute of limitations scenario even under modern laws.

Yuji and Higuruma intend to reopen the Shibuya Massacre case with Sukuna as a co-defendant in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 244 (Image via MAPPA Studios)

Higuruma emphasizes that because Judgeman is a Shikigami manifested by his Cursed Technique, Judgeman will view anything Higuruma views as even remotely possible the same. This, Judgeman’s discretion, and Sukuna’s innumerable crimes from a thousand years ago resulted in an extremely low possibility for a death sentence.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 244 then sees Kinji Hakari point out that even a guilty verdict of any kind confiscating Sukuna’s Cursed Technique is a major help. Higuruma emphasizes that he doesn’t know if one or both Techniques would be confiscated, but Kusakabe emphasizes it’s a huge help either way. However, Yuji suddenly emphasizes that he has an idea of how to ensure Sukuna is sentenced to death.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 244: The fight begins

The issue then returns to the present, where Mei Mei’s crows flying over the battlefield are destroyed by Sukuna. She seems unsurprised by this, commenting that Gojo, Kenjaku, and now Sukuna have all been unfazed by her power. However, she adds that they did all opt to dodge, saying something about her Technique’s effectiveness if it were to land.

Mei Mei then says the rest is up to Higuruma, as Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 244 sees Higuruma swing a massive gavel at Sukuna. Yuji then rushes at Sukuna from behind, punching him so hard that it causes his body to shake. Sukuna seems to question if this was some particular Cursed Technique or attack, but is interrupted by Higuruma calling Yuji’s name.

He says that they’re having a retrial before activating his Deadly Sentencing Domain Expansion. This starts another flashback, which sees Yuji's idea explained as having a retrial for his previous case and dragging Sukuna into it, thus charging him with the Shibuya Massacre. Higuruma says that Deadly Sentencing selects one of the three court tiers at random when prosecuting, seemingly shooting the idea down.

However, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 244 sees Higuruma say that applying for a retrial on a case that has been settled under the pretense of adding Sukuna as a co-defendant may work. He says this is due to their being no direct benefit to him, meaning it’s essentially as if he targeted Yuji with his own Technique.

He adds that even if this doesn’t work, they can at least narrow down Sukuna’s crimes to those done while he was held captive inside Yuji’s body. The episode then returns to the present, where Judgeman states Yuji’s crime. Higuruma, holding up evidence, claims he didn’t kill anyone, and that his previous confession was a false one motivated by a strong sense of personal accountability. The chapter ends as Higuruma prepares to name Sukuna the culprit.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 244: In summation

Overall, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 244 is an exciting issue that sets up Yuji and Higuruma’s battle against Sukuna in an unexpected but enthralling manner. How they’ve chosen to attack Sukuna is also in line with what has been established about Higuruma’s Cursed Technique, making it satisfying from a narrative standpoint as well.

The issue also does a great job of teasing Yuji’s apparent new Cursed Technique, which seemed to affect Sukuna greatly even after just one punch landed. While information on Yuji’s new moves is unlikely to come anytime soon, fans can count on some sort of explanation coming during his and Higuruma’s fight against Sukuna.

