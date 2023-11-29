Jujutsu Kaisen manga all but confirms Higuruma's Domain won't work against Sukuna

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 244 spoilers have at last unfolded the long-awaited confrontation teased since Chapter 238, pitting Sukuna against Yuji and Higuruma. While the chapter delves into an extensive information dump on Higuruma's Domain, Sukuna's intriguing demeanor and subtle interactions suggest a concealed trump card.

Notably, the revelation that Higuruma's domain carries a mere 30 percent chance of imposing the death penalty on Sukuna has ignited unanimous speculation among fans. The prevailing focus on the potential ineffectiveness of Higuruma's domain has fueled a collective agreement among readers that Sukuna is poised for an elusive escape, intensifying anticipation for the unfolding events.

Disclaimer- This article contains spoilers for the Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Sukuna will somehow escape Higuruma's domain

In Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 244 spoilers, the ambiguity surrounding Sukuna's crimes takes center stage, with the narrative hinting that the severity of his actions might be open to interpretation. The chapter subtly suggests that Sukuna, having taken over Megumi's body, could have absorbed crucial memories, potentially granting him a nuanced understanding of the legal system.

This newfound knowledge raises the intriguing possibility that Sukuna might craft a defense within Higuruma's domain, exploiting legal intricacies to evade the impending death penalty. As the plot thickens, the manga hints at Sukuna's cunning, leaving readers eager to see how he navigates the intricate web of sorcery and law.

The entire narrative of chapter 244 unfolds with a change in perspective, transitioning from Yuta's confrontation with Kenjaku to Yuji's intense battle against Sukuna. However, what catches the attention of fans is the extensive discussion among the characters about the efficacy of Higuruma's Deadly Sentencing Domain against Sukuna.

The chapter takes an unexpected turn as the cast engages in a strategic planning session, contemplating the feasibility of Higuruma's domain and the potential consequences Sukuna might face, including the prospect of a death penalty. This deliberation already sets the stage for skepticism regarding the success of Higuruma's plan.

The storyline delves into the meticulous planning orchestrated by Kusakabe, assigning roles to various characters in the battle against Kenjaku and Sukuna. However, a notable development arises when Noritoshi Kamo decides to withdraw from the operation, citing the perceived ineffectiveness of his powers. This decision underscores the magnitude of the challenges posed by Sukuna and raises doubts about the strategies employed by the sorcerers.

Higuruma emerges as a central figure, proposing a daring plan involving Judgeman and the imposition of a death penalty on Sukuna. The intricacies of the legalities surrounding Sukuna's crimes are explored, with the characters attempting to navigate the complexities of trying a Cursed Spirit for actions committed over centuries.

As the chapter progresses, it becomes evident that the success of Higuruma's Deadly Sentencing Domain is far from guaranteed. The sheer uncertainty surrounding Judgeman's selection of a specific crime and the intricate criteria for Sukuna's trial cast doubt on the effectiveness of this bold strategy.

Final Thoughts

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 244 spoilers hint at Sukuna's potential escape from Higuruma's domain, leveraging a newfound understanding of the law. The chapter, set to officially release on December 3, 2023, explores strategic planning and legal intricacies. However, with a subsequent break, fans must patiently await the unfolding clash between Sukuna and Higuruma.

