Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 20: Exact Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 20 (styled as Jujutsu Kaisen Episode 44) is set to be broadcast at 11.56 p.m. JST on Thursday, December 7, 2023, in Japan. The episode will air on the NBS/TBS channel and will be available on Crunchyroll and other international platforms after a two-hour delay at 9 AM PT on the same day.

With episode 19 having depicted Kento Nanami’s death, the third and final act of the Shibuya Incident arc is well underway. Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 20 is expected to feature the rest of Yuji and Nobara’s battle against Mahito and the second of the two major character deaths of the arc.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 20 release date and time

Younger Nobara as seen in episode 19 (Image via MAPPA)

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 20 will be aired in Japan at 12.01 a.m. JST on Friday, December 8, 2023. The English-subtitled version can be streamed internationally at the following times in their respective time zones:

Timezone Release Time Pacific Standard Time 9 am, Thursday, December 7 Eastern Standard Time 12 pm, Thursday, December 7 Greenwich Mean Time 5 pm, Thursday, December 7 Central European Time 6 pm, Thursday, December 7 Indian Standard Time 10.30 pm, Thursday, December 7 Philippine Standard Time 1 am, Friday, December 8 Australia Central Standard Time 2.30 am, Friday, December 8

Where to watch Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 20

Mahito as seen in episode 19 (Image via MAPPA)

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 20 will be broadcast on television via NBS/TBS in Japan. Approximately 2 hours after the Japanese TV broadcast has been completed, Crunchyroll will stream the episode in North America and Europe.

Netflix will make it available in India and other Southeast Asian countries. Bilibili has acquired the rights for the broadcast in China. The Episode will also be available on Ani-One Asia’s YouTube channel in India and Thailand.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 19 Recap

In Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 19, titled “Right and Wrong, Part 2”, Nobara used resonance on Mahito’s double, which injured both the double and the original. She figured out that the one she was fighting was a double and let her guard down as she chased him into the station.

Inside, the original and fake Mahito ran towards each other and made a quick switch. The original then touched Nobara’s face, causing her left eye to explode. A flashback revealed Nobara’s life with her friends Fumi and Saori back in her village, and explained why she had been so desperate to flee to Tokyo.

Nobara Asked Yuji to inform everyone that it wasn’t so bad, and that she lived a good life. A horrified Yuji looked on as Nobara collapsed to the ground, fatally injured.

What to Expect from Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 20

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 episode 19 adapted chapters 123 – 125. Episode 20 is expected to cover 126 - 129, depicting the penultimate battle of the Shibuya Incident arc between Yuji, Todo, and Mahito. Aoi Todo’s appearance will be the highlight of the next episode, alongside the introduction of Arata Nitta.

According to the preview, Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 20 is titled “Right and Wrong, Part 3”. From the scenes shown in the precap, the episode would likely focus on Mahito unlocking his new forms and a new version of Domain Expansion. The episode will also feature Mechamaru’s final appearance unless Mappa chooses to further doctor the Timeline.

