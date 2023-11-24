Jujutsu Kaisen: Why there were two Mahitos in Shibuya, Explained

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 18, titled Right or Wrong, unfolded a pivotal moment in the Shibuya Incident arc. It marked the tragic demise of Nanami and set the stage for the much-anticipated clash between Yuji and Mahito. Since Mahito's introduction in Season 1, fans have awaited this intense showdown.

The episode also revealed the startling presence of two distinct Mahitos, each with a unique confrontation – one with Yuji and the other with Nobara. The unexpected twist exposed Mahito's soul-splitting maneuver, executed through his idle transfiguration, as he fervently pursues Itadori Yuji's demise.

Disclaimer: This article contains heavy spoilers for the Jujutsu Kaisen series.

Jujutsu Kaisen: The intention behind Mahito splitting in two

In the preceding episodes of season 2, revelations surfaced regarding the conflicting ideologies within Kenjaku's party of special-grade curses, specifically concerning Itadori Yuji's fate. While some members contemplated leveraging Yuji's existence to enlist Sukuna's assistance, Mahito staunchly advocated for the outright termination of Yuji's life.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 18 unraveled an unexpected twist, exposing Mahito's decision to break away from the party by splitting his own soul into two distinct entities.

This soul division served a singular purpose – an expeditious hunt for Itadori Yuji. Notably, the two Mahitos exhibited dissimilar powers, with the entity that confronted Nobara lacking the ability to perform idle transfiguration. The tactical orchestration of events saw one Mahito confronting Yuji after Nanami's demise, while the other targeted Nobara.

Tragically, this coordinated effort led to Nobara's untimely death, pushing Yuji to the precipice of emotional collapse. The presence of two different Mahitos is just another application of Mahito's soul manipulation technique where he splits his own soul in two.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, episode 18, titled Right or Wrong, started off by delivering one of the first tragedies of the Shibuya Incident arc. The focal point of the episode revolved around the special grade curse, Mahito, as he methodically stalked the seasoned sorcerer, Nanami, through the labyrinthine subway, ultimately culminating in a fatal confrontation.

Nanami, facing overwhelming odds and surrounded by hordes of cursed spirits, unleashed a desperate last stand. This poignant moment set the stage for a dramatic turn of events when Mahito, embodying malice and cunning, stealthily approached and ruthlessly took Nanami's life.

The brutality of Nanami's demise unfolded in the presence of Yuji, who had recently emerged from the harrowing possession by Sukuna. The young sorcerer grappled with the atrocities committed by Sukuna while in control of his body, adding emotional weight to the unfolding tragedy.

Final Thoughts

As the harrowing events in Jujutsu Kaisen unfold, the profound consequences of Mahito's soul-splitting maneuver have set the stage for an emotionally charged showdown. With the next episode airing on November 30, 2023, viewers can anticipate the adaptation of Yuji and Mahito's intense clash, revealing the full extent of Yuji's mental breakdown following Nobara's tragic demise at the hands of Mahito.

In the upcoming episodes of Jujutsu Kaisen, fans can expect action featuring an exploration of the inherent animosity between Mahito and Yuji. The narrative will meticulously convey the substantial weight of casualties incurred during the Shibuya Incident arc.

