Kagurabachi chapter 14: Release date and time, where to read, and more

Kagurabachi chapter 14 will be published in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump 55 on Monday, December 18, 2023, at 12 am JST in Japan. Following its release, manga enthusiasts can read the chapter on Viz Media, MangaPlus, and other affiliated online platforms of Shueisha.

The previous chapter of Kagurabachi saw Genichi Sojo clashing his Cloud Gouger blade against the five Kamunabi elite members. The Kamunabi followed Chihiro's strategy and comprehensively defeated Sojo. Additionally, the chapter explored Chihiro Rokuhira finding his way to Char's true location.

Kagurabachi chapter 14 will likely show Genichi Sojo unlocking the enchanted blade's true potential

Following the same schedule, Kagurabachi chapter 14 will be released in the 55th issue of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump on Monday, December 18, 2023, at 12 am JST. However, due to varying time zones, the chapter will be available to read on December 17 for most audiences residing outside Japan.

Fans can rest assured that the manga is not going on a break next week. As a result, they can read Kagurabachi chapter 14 on Shueisha's MangaPlus website, MangaPlus App, Shonen Jump+ App, and Viz Media's official site.

The release date and timings for Kagurabachi chapter 14 are mentioned below, with corresponding time zones:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Sunday, December 17 8 AM Eastern Standard Time Sunday, December 17 11 AM Greenwich Mean Time Sunday, December 17 3 PM Central European Time Sunday, December 17 4 PM Indian Standard Time Sunday, December 17 8:30 PM Philippine Standard Time Sunday, December 17 11 PM Japanese Standard Time Monday, December 18 12 AM Australian Central Standard Time Monday, December 18 12:30 AM

Kagurabachi chapter 13 recap

Chapter 13, titled Elite, started with Genichi Sojo observing the Kamunabi members, wishing he could face Shiba and Azami to test his blade better. One of the elite members then took charge and created an aerial battle platform made of stones to prevent collateral damage.

The chapter saw several flashback scenes featuring Chihiro Rokuhira, where he informed the squad about the Enchanted Blade, Cloud Gouger's three abilities, i.e., Water, Ice, and Lightning. He also warned them about the move "Charge" and chalked out a foolproof plan to prevent Sojo from using it.

Following Chihiro's suggestion, the Kamunabi squad members attacked Sojo in succession so he wouldn't have the opportunity to demonstrate the Charge. As an alternative, the mafia boss combined Water and Lightning to create a devastating area-of-effect move.

However, that was exactly what the Kamunabi had anticipated. Since the Lightning had a ten-second cooldown period, the elite squad took Sojo's combo attack head-on and countered using their respective techniques. In other words, they followed Chihiro's advice to outsmart and defeat Sojo.

Besides Sojo vs. Kamunabi, the chapter also saw Chihiro finding Char's actual location from the defeated guard. According to the intel he gathered, the little girl was kept in a lab beneath the hideout. However, several powerful sorcerers guarded the lab.

Chihiro then remembered his father's words about the Enchanted Blades, including how they have the potential to break their theoretical limits based on their users. The chapter ended with a double-spread page featuring Sojo and Chihiro.

What to expect in Kagurabachi chapter 14

Considering how the latest issue ended, Kagurabachi chapter 14 will likely show Sojo fighting back against Kamunabi sorcerers. Towards the end of chapter 13, it was revealed that the Datenseki, or the source material of an Enchanted Blade, has a certain characteristic that allows the blade to transform based on its wielder.

In other words, a user's determination, innate potential, and many other factors can unlock its hidden power. As such, there's a huge possibility that Sojo's Cloud Gouger may transcend its limits and allow its wielder to demonstrate the killer move, Charge and Lightning, without any cooldown.

Kagurabachi chapter 14 may also show Chihiro Rokuhira fighting against several sorcerers in the lab to rescue Char. As a result, the protagonist may also get a power-up.

Keep up with more anime news and manga updates as 2023 progresses.