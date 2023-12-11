One Piece chapter 1102: Major spoilers to expect

Following the previous issue’s exciting events, One Piece chapter 1102 seems set up to start the beginning of the end of Bartholomew Kuma’s flashback and Jewelry Bonney’s origin story. Fans are excited to inch closer to a return to contemporary Egghead Island, which should start the climax of the Egghead Island arc overall.

Unfortunately, there are no verifiable spoilers for the coming One Piece chapter 1102 currently available at the time of this article’s writing. What’s more, fans will have to wait some time for their release since the series is on break next week. Thankfully, once the release week arrives, the series’ spoiler process should begin shortly thereafter.

What’s more, One Piece chapter 1102’s general events are likely fairly predictable and easy to guess, even with the aforementioned lack of verifiable spoiler information. While the issue may not move quite as quickly as fans are hoping for, it should set up a return to contemporary events in the series in the very near future.

One Piece chapter 1102 likely to see Bonney find her father and Egghead Island in issue’s final scenes

Expand Tweet

With Bonney and her allies having officially made it out to sea in the prior release, One Piece chapter 1102 will likely continue to focus on them and show the beginnings of their journey. This may be depicted in a montage of Bonney enjoying her freedom and touring various islands before honing in on the issue at hand.

At this point, Bonney and her crew will likely be shown to begin tracking Kuma’s movements, following him as he sails and flies from island to island via his ship and Devil Fruit powers. They’ll likely be shown to always be just one short step behind him, almost as if Kuma is aware of them tailing him and specifically avoiding them.

This is likely to be revealed to be the case immediately thereafter, with One Piece chapter 1102 confirming that Kuma is well aware of his daughter’s piracy antics and journey to find him. His avoidance of her will probably be attributed to not wanting to put the deal he made with Saint Saturn (which Bonney doesn’t know about) at risk, which would in turn put her life in danger.

Expand Tweet

Likewise, Kuma should be seen contacting Saint Saturn and discussing the situation with him, especially since the last chapter confirmed that the World Government knows Bonney escaped. He and Saturn will likely discuss how to handle the situation, with Kuma promising that he won’t allow her to find him and that their deal will still move forward as planned.

This should in turn start another montage in One Piece chapter 1102, in which Bonney and her allies begin struggling to track Kuma and fall further behind him. After this montage, however, they’re likely to discover that he’ll be at Egghead Island for an extended period for his surgeries to conclude and his consciousness to be removed.

Bonney and her crew will likely then find their way to Egghead Island, arriving there just as the coming issue ends. This will then set up the following release to primarily focus on Kuma and Bonney’s last meeting, explaining the dialogue Bonney heard in her head as she lunged at Saint Saturn on contemporary Egghead Island. Likewise, this will also set up a return to the present sometime shortly after chapter 1102’s release.

Be sure to keep up with all One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.