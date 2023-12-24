Kagurabachi chapter 15: Chihiro demonstrates his new ability to save Char

After a spectacular chapter the previous week, Kagurabachi chapter 15 was expected to showcase Chihiro Rokuhira's new ability, which it did. It also explored Char's backstory, revealing how her mother had helped her daughter escape from Sojo's base. Embedded with raw emotions, the chapter also saw the tearful reunion of Chihiro and Char.

The previous chapter of Kagurabachi saw Chihiro Rokuhira breaking the limits of his Enchanted Blade, Enten, to unlock a new dimension of its Kuro ability. Pushed to the brink of defeat, the protagonist remembered his father's advice and surpassed his limits to summon several small black goldfish to cut down his opponents.

Kagurabachi chapter 15: Flashbacks reveal Char's tragic past and how she escaped from Sojo for the first time

Kagurabachi chapter 15 was published in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump #56 on Monday, December 25, 2023, at 12 am JST. Titled Food, the chapter started with a flashback moment featuring Char and her mother, enjoying a delicious meal at home.

Char's mother asked her daughter about her wound, but the little girl assured her that it was already healed. Nevertheless, she advised her to be careful and warned not to reveal her instantaneous healing abilities to anyone, except someone she would trust the most.

Kagurabachi chapter 15 then revealed that Char's mother once revealed her abilities to the person she adored the most—her husband. However, the truth was so haunting to him that he ran away. As such, she didn't want her daughter to end up like her.

A panel from Kagurabachi chapter 15 (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

When Char asked her mother whether or not she was happy, the woman assured her that she was the happiest in the world since she had her. At that moment, a person arrived and rang the doorbell.

Following that, Kagurabachi chapter 15 returned to the battlefield, where Chihiro demonstrated Kuro: Scatter to decimate his opponents. It was revealed that his mini-Kuro attacks used the same amount of spiritual energy as a regular one but lacked strength.

In return, it allowed for more compact and rapid slashes. As such, Chihiro's Kuro Scatter was a school of tiny black goldfish that dealt a combination of 20 mini slashes instead of one. It was the ideal ability that Chihiro's instincts forced him to come up with, given his weak physical strength.

Chihiro's Kuro Scatter in Kagurabachi chapter 15 (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

At that moment of extreme concentration, his innate understanding of the blade accelerated, allowing him to demonstrate Nishiki. What followed in Kagurabachi chapter 15 was absolute carnage, as he swooped past the sorcerers while ending their lives in the process.

The chapter then moved to another flashback, showing Char and her mother imprisoned at Sojo's lab. The Mafia boss recounted the infamous tale regarding the Kyonagi Clan, explaining how the entire clan was eradicated following the war.

However, he received an intel that only one girl was able to escape, who happened to be Char's mother. After escaping from her clan, she hid in society and secretly brought up Char.

Genichi Sojo, as seen in the manga (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

The Mafia boss then cursed the little girl for being born into the hellish world. Following that, the chapter returned to the present, focusing on a few researchers gossiping about how Char's mother helped her daughter escape in the past.

It was revealed in Kagurabachi chapter 15 that she stole the cell keys from a guard and killed a bunch of them to secure an escape passage for her daughter. Later, she burned the research equipment down and perished in the process.

However, it didn't go as she planned because they rebuilt the equipment and found Char. The chapter then shifted its focus to Chihiro obliterating several sorcerers stationed to guard Char's location.

The final two guards promised to show some resilience, but they were no match for Rokuhira's wrath. He seamlessly decapitated them while being cloaked in Nishiki. Crossing the ultimate peril, the sorcerer finally reunited with the little girl.

Chihiro then brought out a piece of bread and gave it to Char, who wept and asked the protagonist what took him so long. The chapter ended with a heartwarming reunion between Chihiro and Char.

