The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You confirms season 2 with PV

The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You anime has been renewed for Season 2, as confirmed by the anime's official staff on Sunday, December 24, 2023. A special promotional video and celebratory illustration have also been revealed to announce the sequel's production.

More information about Season 2, including the release date, additional cast, and staff, will be revealed later by the anime's official team. Notably, The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You anime debuted on October 8, 2023.

Under Bibury Animation Studios' production, the anime released 12 weekly episodes until December 24, 2023. As such, the upcoming season will follow Rentaro Aijo's story as he looks to meet the rest of his soulmates.

The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You Season 2 gets green-lit

On December 24, 2023, the official website and X (formerly Twitter) handle of The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You anime announced that the show will return for Season 2.

Regrettably, the sequel's release date hasn't been disclosed as of this writing. Nevertheless, the team behind the anime dropped a 31-second promotional video, featuring Rentaro Aijo and his soulmates, to announce Season 2's renewal.

A still from the anime (Image via Bibury Animation Studios)

The short clip showcased the beloved characters, including how Rentaro met them. It contained the iconic moments from Season 1 and built up the anticipation for The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You Season 2.

Additionally, the anime's X handle shared a celebratory illustration designed by the character designer, Akane Yano. The visual depicts Rentaro Aijo with his soulmates, including Karane, Hakari, Shizuka, Nano, and Hahari, all wearing their characteristic expressions.

The celebratory visual, as seen (Image via @hykkano_anime/X)

Besides the PV and the celebratory visual, no details regarding The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You Season 2 have been revealed. It is presumed, not confirmed, that the sequel will drop somewhere in the middle of 2024.

Cast and staff for the anime

A still from the anime (Image via Bibury Animation Studios)

The same cast and staff who worked in Season 1 are expected to reprise their roles in The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You Season 2. Moreover, the details regarding the additional cast and staff will also be revealed at a later date.

Hikaru Sato directed the rom-com anime at Bibury Animation Studios, with Takashi Aoshima handling the series' scripts. Akane Yano, famous for her creative touch in the Bottom-tier Character Tomozaki anime, designed the characters.

The anime also features a stellar cast, with Wataru Kato starring as Rentaro Aijo, Kaede Hondo as Hakari Hanazono, and Miyu Tomita as Karane Inda.

The names of other cast members are here as follows:

Ayaka Asai as Kusuri Yakuzen

Maria Naganawa as Shizuka Yoshimoto

Asami Seto as Nano Eiai

Sumire Uesaka as Hahari Hanazono

Shigeru Chiba as God

A still from the anime (Image via Bibury Animation Studios)

Based on author Rikito Nakamura and illustrator Yukiko Nozawa's eponymous romance-comedy manga, The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You anime follows Rentaro Aijo and his quest to find 100 soulmates.

Given how the protagonist found his six of them and formed inseparable bonds, the upcoming season will see him coming across more soulmates. Moreover, the season finale has already teased some of the girls Aijo will meet in the next Season.

