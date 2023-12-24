A Returner's Magic Should Be Special anime has been renewed for a Season 2, as confirmed by the official staff behind the anime on Sunday, December 24, 2023. A teaser trailer and key visual have also been revealed to announce the sequel following the current season's finale. However, no release date has been given as of this writing.

Season 1 premiered on October 7, 2023, on Tokyo MX, BS11, Gunma TV, and other affiliated Japanese networks. Crunchyroll streamed the episodes in both English subbed and dubbed versions for global audiences. Notably, under Arvo Animation Studio's production, the fantasy anime released 12 episodes in the recently concluded season.

A Returner's Magic Should Be Special anime Season 2 confirms production

Following the Season's finale, the official website and X (formerly Twitter) handle of A Returner's Magic Should Be Special anime unveiled a key visual and promotional video to announce the show's renewal for Season 2.

Unfortunately, no details have been shared regarding Season 2's release date. However, given the anime's popularity, it is expected to be revealed soon.

Notably, the promotional video for A Returner's Magic Should Be Special anime features the main character Desir Arman, and other important characters who appeared in Season 1.

A still from the trailer (Image via Arvo Animation Studios)

The captivating teaser trailer highlights the anime's intriguing plot and showcases brilliant action sequences. As evident from the PV, A Returner's Magic Should Be Special anime season 2 will showcase a fierce battle between Desir and his friends who have all been promoted to Alpha Class.

Interestingly, the teaser includes a catchphrase that foreshadows the new battle that Desir and his friends will come to face. The phrase, when translated into English, reads as follows:

"The battle to be redone moves on to the next story".

The key visual for the anime, as seen (Image via Arvo Animation Studios)

Besides the PV, the staff has unveiled a visual for season 2, depicting Desir Arman's dignified appearance. The illustration confirms Season 2's production and comes with a catchphrase that reads:

"Are you ready?, Well then, let's go."

Moreover, a commercial PV has also been released featuring Mr. Malick, who serves as the series' promotional ambassador. The short clip also confirms the anime's renewal for a second season.

Cast and Staff for A Returner's Magic Should Be Special anime

A still from the trailer (Image via Arvo Animation Studios)

Even though it's not confirmed, the previous cast and staff may reprise their roles in the sequel. Taishi Kawaguchi directed the anime's Season 1 at Arvo Animation Studios, with Takamitsu Kouno supervising the scripts. Hiromi Kato was in charge of the character designs, while Kenta Higashioji composed the series' music.

The renowned J-Rock band, Flow, performed the opening theme, Get Back, while Momosu Momosu sang the ending theme song, 6 wo Naderu. A Returner's Magic Should Be Special anime features a stellar cast, and they are expected to return in Season 2.

Takuma Terashima, better known as Eita Semi from Haikyuu! To The Top, stars as Desir Arman, while Sayumi Suzushiro plays Romantica Eru in this fantasy anime.

The names of other cast members are here as follows:

Asumi Seto as Azest Kingscrown

Natsumi Fujiwara as Pream Schneider

Show Hayami as Zod Exarion

Kikuko Inoue as Brigette

Yasuhiro Mamiya as Pugman

Yoshito Yasuhara as Wajukeun

Masaki Terasoma as Kraiken

Mikako Takahashi as Prelude

Desir, as seen in the anime (Image via Arvo Animation Studios)

A Returner's Magic Should Be Special anime is based on Usonan's eponymous South Korean webcomic. The story follows Desir Arman, a hero, who gets a second chance to fix a calamity and save those who are dear to him.

Keep up with more anime news and manga updates as 2023 progresses.