Sakamoto Days chapter 149: Release date and time, where to read, and more

Sakamoto Days chapter 149 will be released in Japan on Monday, December 25, 2023, at 12 am JST. Fans can read the issue on Viz Media's official website, Shueisha's MANGAPlus service, or the Shonen Jump+ app.

Fans of the series are aware of Toramaru's infatuation with Sakamoto. Yet, in the most recent chapter of Sakamoto Days, readers saw the disappointment in Toramaru's eyes as she met her hero. However, Sakamoto managed to win her young fan's admiration by the end.

Now, the question arises whether he will be able to continue to maintain his status in Sakamoto Days chapter 149, especially against all the Order Members.

Sakamoto Days chapter 149 releasing on December 24 and 25

Yuto Suzuki's Sakamoto Days stands out as one of the best action manga currently being published. The upcoming Sakamoto Days chapter 149 is set to be released as per the following schedule:

Time Zone Release Date and Time Pacific Time 7 am, Sunday, December 24, 2023 Central Time 9 am, Sunday, December 24, 2023 Eastern Time 10 am, Sunday, December 24, 2023 Greenwich Mean Time 3 pm, Sunday, December 24, 2023 Central European Time 4 pm, Sunday, December 24, 2023 Indian Standard Time 8:30 pm, Sunday, December 24, 2023 Philippine Time 11 pm, Sunday, December 24, 2023 Japan Standard Time 12 am, Monday, December 25, 2023 Australian Central Time 1:30 am, Monday, December 25, 2023

In Sakamoto Days chapter 148 Sakamoto defeated the assassins

The previous chapter opened with Sakamoto discovering from Toramaru that Uzuki had planted a bomb in her body. This revelation filled Sakamoto with rage as he was taken aback by the extent to which Uzuki would go to execute his scheme.

In order to ensure Toramaru's safety, Sakamoto resolved to protect her from all the assassins. This act of bravery should have made the young admirer feel even more respectful towards her idol.

However, she found herself in a dilemma. The Sakamoto she saw was a portly, middle-aged former assassin, not the lean and attractive man who had saved her in the past.

Toramaru then decided it was better to live and die as a fan of Uzuki as he looked handsome for his age. Sakamoto's decision to disguise them in father-daughter outfits and the fact that he possessed a kiddie wallet disappointed her further.

Sakamoto defeated the assassins using his earphones and origami shuriken, especially the ninja Ninnin Man, armed with a kusarigama and a katana. With this, he imparted a piece of wisdom to Toramaru.

He told her that being a fan of someone is not wrong, as everyone needs an idol to look up to. However, she should also direct some of that admiration towards herself and become her fan. This advice moved Toramaru to tears. Yet, it was clear that the message had not gotten to her as she reverted to being a fan of Sakamoto.

What to expect from the upcoming Sakamoto Days chapter 149?

In Sakamoto Days chapter 149, Sakamoto would have to fight more assassins to not only get Toramaru out of the museum but also to free Shin and Mafuyu. They had been neutralized and detained by the JAA. Without them, the bomb inside Toramaru's body cannot be extracted.

On the other hand, readers can look forward to seeing what will happen with Uzuki's plan to assassinate Asaki, as both Mafuyu and Toramaru are opposed to carrying it out.