The Apothecary Diaries episode 13: Release date and time, countdown, what to expect, and more

The Apothecary Diaries episode 13 will be released on December 30, 2023, and will start the second half of this two-cour series. This episode will have Maomao returning to the Imperial Palace as a worker, this time through legal means. It will also reveal Maomao's biological father, who holds a high position in the Imperial Palace.

Episode 12 of The Apothecary Diaries mainly focused on the repercussions of Fengmin's crime and squarely depicted Maomao being fired from the Imperial Palace and returning to Hanamachi. The series is currently listed for a total of 24 episodes, and the upcoming one will mark the start of the second cour.

Disclaimer- This article contains spoilers for The Apothecary Diaries series.

The Apothecary Diaries episode 13 will depict Maomao officially joining the Imperial Palace

The Apothecary Diaries episode 13 will air throughout Japan on Sunday, December 30, 2023, at 1 am JST. The anime has also received an English dub. Currently, the first nine episodes are available for viewing in English as well. The release dates and timings for international viewers across all time zones are listed below:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Standard Time 8:05 am Saturday December 30 Central Standard Time 10:05 am Saturday December 30 Eastern Standard Time 11:05 am Saturday December 30 Greenwich Mean Time 4:05 pm Saturday December 30 Central European Time 5:05 pm Saturday December 30 Indian Standard Time 9:35 pm Saturday December 30 Philippine Standard Time 12:05 am Sunday December 31 Australia Central Standard Time 1:35 am Sunday December 31

The Apothecary Diaries episode 13 streaming details

The Apothecary Diaries episode 13 will air throughout Japan on December 30, 2023, at 1 am JST. The English-subtitled episode will be made available after a delay of about one hour.

For fans in Asia, this series is only available on Netflix. However, viewers in other regions can enjoy the title via Crunchyroll after the episode is released in Japan.

The Apothecary Diaries episode 12 recap

The Apothecary Diaries episode 12 mainly focuses on the aftermath of Fengmin being revealed as the perpetrator of Lady Lishuu's poisoning. Episode 11 ended with some ominous foreshadowing about Maomao's connection to Fengmin. Episode 12 starts with Jinshi pondering the massive layoffs that will be happening in the palace.

It is then revealed that, due to Fengmin's crime, any servant having connections with her will be fired. Maomao was also listed among them since the party kidnapped her and she was connected to Fengmin's family. She hears of this and pleads with Jinshi not to fire her.

After much contemplation, Jinshi agrees to pay her a huge severance fee. Maomao then ends up returning to Hanamachi, where her grandma makes her go to a noble's party as a courtesan along with her three elder sisters. Maomao comes across a distraught Jinshi, who then asks the former why she is working as a courtesan. Jinshi and Maomao's conversation ends with the former offering to buy the latter from the brothel.

The Apothecary Diaries episode 13: What to expect?

The Apothecary Diaries episode 12 ended with Jinshi arriving in Hanamachi with a lot of gold and a special medicinal plant for Maomao. Episode 13 will show Maomao officially joining the Imperial Palace as a worker, and it will also reveal Lakan, a prominent military tactician and a person with very close relations to Maomao.