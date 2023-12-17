The Apothecary Diaries episode 12: Release date and time, countdown, what to expect, and more

The Apothecary Diaries episode 12 will be released on December 23, 2023. The episode will likely see Maomao returning to Hanamachi once more and working as a courtesan. It will focus more on the relationship between Jinshi and Maomao.
The Apothecary Diaries episode 11 revealed the culprit behind the Garden Party poisoning while also revealing the mystery behind the death of Lady Ah-Dou's son.
The Apothecary Diaries is currently listed for 24 episodes and has become one of the most well-received anime of the current season.
The Apothecary Diaries episode 12 will depict Maomao working as a courtesan
The Apothecary Diaries episode 12 will air throughout Japan on Sunday, December 23, 2023, at 1 am JST. The Apothecary Diaries anime has also received an English dub; currently, the first eight episodes are available in the language.
The release dates and timings for international viewers across all time zones are listed below:
The Apothecary Diaries episode 12 streaming details
The anime has been confirmed for two consecutive cours with a total of 24 episodes. For fans in Asia, this series is only available on Netflix. However, viewers in other regions, including Asia, can enjoy the title via Crunchyroll after the episode is released in Japan.
The Apothecary Diaries episode 11 recap
The Apothecary Diaries episode 11 mainly focused on Maomao's approach towards Fengming and her supposed crimes. The episode started off with Maomao directly approaching Fengming and showing her some honey and flowers. This prompted Fengmin to take the conversation somewhere else. Both Maomao and Fengming then relocated to a different room.
Fengming and Maomao continued their conversation, and Maomao directly asked Fengmin when she and Lady Ah-Dou were leaving. Throughout the conversation, Maomao revealed how Lady Ah-Dou's son died due to Fengming accidentally feeding him poisonous honey.
Maomao also revealed how Lady Lishuu had a similar honey allergy. Apparently, Fengming tried to enforce some distance between Lady Ah-Dou and Lady Lishuu so that Lady Ah-Dou wouldn't become suspicious of her. Fengming also tried to assassinate Lady Lishuu via poison during the Garden party for the same reason.
Maomao then learned that the death of Lady Ah-Dou's son via Fengming's hands was indeed an accident, and Fengming herself was genuinely devoted to Lady Ah-Dou.
Maomao later gave Fengming an idea that eventually had her reported for her assassination attempt on Lady Lishuu while also preserving the secret of Lady Ah-Dou's death.
The Apothecary Diaries episode 12: What to expect
The Apothecary Diaries episode 12 will likely adapt to the direct consequences of Fengmin's arrest. It will eventually culminate in the firing of any palace workers related to Fengming.
Maomao is expected to be fired, and she will likely start working as a courtesan in Hanamachi.