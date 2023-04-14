Why A Returner's Magic Should Be Special manhwa is a must read for every Solo Leveling fan

An anime adaptation of the widely popular webcomic A Returner's Magic Should Be Special has been announced in this year's Anime Japan. The adaptation is expected to premiere in 2023, and a teaser image has also been made public by the makers to celebrate the big announcement, which is spreading like wildfire on the internet.

Korean webcomics, aka Manhwa, have a huge fanbase of their own, as seen in the past, how the announcement of the globally popular Korean webcomic Solo Leveling receiving an anime adaptation had taken the internet by storm. Now, A Returner's Magic Should Be Special is also following the same pattern in creating a huge popularity wave.

A Returner's Magic Should Be Special, which is set to be released in 2023, is expected to trend online just like Solo Leveling

The upcoming anime A Returner's Magic Should Be Special is based on a Korean webcomic written by So-nan Yu and illustrated by Uk-jakga. It was first published on KakaoPage in May 2018 before being adapted into a webtoon by Wookjakga, which has received widespread recognition from native and international fans.

Much like Solo Leveling, A Returner's Magic Should Be Special will also get an anime adaptation. Similarly, it has also started to gain a lot of attention from two huge fanbases of the new generation - manhwa and anime. It is definitely a big deal as fans frequently receive the adaption of their favorite manhwa in K-dramas. This time, however, it will be a little different because they will see the anime adaptation.

Fans are going all out to express their excitement about the upcoming anime.

Both Solo Leveling and A Returner's Magic Should Be Special can be regarded as trendsetters as merging two widely popular entertainment genres - manhwa and anime - and two creative forms of art from two different nations is also taking place. This will allow the inflow of more engaging content with a lot more creative freedom and will encourage more projects like these in the future.

About the anime

According to the official synopsis of the webcomic A Returner's Magic Should Be Special provided by Yen Press, the English publisher for the series, the story is about:

"Shadow Realms have ravaged the earth and decimated almost everyone in their way. The survival of humanity hinges upon the success of just six mages, including analytic fighter Desir Herrman. The remaining heroes make one final stand to end the bloodshed…but to no avail.

It further states:

"Desir closes his eyes on what should be the end of his life—only to open them and see the beginning of his school days?! Desir has returned thirteen years back to the past, where he’s been given another chance. A chance to see the loved ones he lost, a chance to meet his fellow warriors again, and a chance to save the world…!"

The story of A Returner’s Magic Should Be Special is based on a fantasy world, and Desir Arman is the main character of it. Upon returning to the past after the failure of clearing the Shadow World, he decided to fortify his allies to prevent a repeat of future events.

The plot is packed with adventure and some great action, but the character development is outstanding. It is therefore anticipated that it will gradually gain the same level of popularity as Solo Leveling is receiving.

