In Another World With My Smartphone 2 episode 3 release date, where to watch, what to expect, countdown, and more

In Another World With My Smartphone 2, episode 3, is scheduled to be released on Monday, April 17, 2023, at 11.30 am in Japan. The second season of In Another World With My Smartphone, which premiered on April 3, 2023, begins a new adventure for Touya.

In Another World With My Smartphone is based on the isekai light novel series by Patora Fuyuhara and Eiji Usatsuka, which was later adapted into a manga by Soto. Production Reed studio then picked it up for an anime adaptation, and after a successful first season, the anime is back with J.C. Staff as the producer for season 2.

In Another World With My Smartphone 2 episode 3 will see Touya trying to decide what type of work he should assign the three people he saved

Release and streaming detail

The world will see the release of In Another World With My Smartphone 2, episode 3, on Monday, April 17, 2023. The release time will completely depend on the particular timezone from which the viewer is watching the episode. The following list displays the release times as per different regions:

Japan: Monday, April 17, 2023, at 11.30 pm

India: Monday, April 17, 2023, at 8 pm

USA: Monday, April 17, 2023, at 10.30 am

Indonesia: Monday, April 17, 2023, at 9.30 pm

UK: Monday, April 17, 2023, at 3.30 pm

Germany: Monday, April 17, 2023, at 4.30 pm

Canada: Monday, April 17, 2023, at 10.30 am

Brazil: Monday, April 17, 2023, at 11.30 am

France: Monday, April 17, 2023, at 4.30 pm

In Another World With My Smartphone season 2 is being streamed by Crunchyroll, one of the biggest streaming platforms for anime. All previous episodes are also available on the site, along with 12 episodes of the first season in chronological order. For fans who want to rewatch the first season again, it is also available on Funaimation in selective regions.

What to expect?

In Another World With My Smartphone 2, episode 3, will see Touya teleported to Babylon's workshop, where he has become the manager and will now go on to make some important decisions for the development and smooth functioning of the place.

The episode is also expected to show Touya trying to find a suitable job for the people he saved in the desert by releasing them from the slave collar and taking them in along with Yumina to Belfast. The upcoming episode holds a new adventure and challenge for the hero and his group that is expected to bring in some plot development.

What happened previously?

In Another World With My Smartphone 2, episode 2, showcased Touya and his group saving a group of travelers from an attack in the desert, but the Phrase wasn't getting destroyed by their attacks, and right then, Ende arrived and destroyed the Phrase.

After the fight, Ende said his goodbyes and promised to see Touya again. On the other hand, Touya and his group helped the travelers and provided them with some water. There they revealed that the group of people are slaves, and three among them are adventurers. Touya removed their slave collar, and Yumina invited them to Belfast to continue their lives.

Later, in episode 2 of In Another World With My Smartphone 2, Touya was teleported to Babylon's workshop, where he met Rosetta. After passing the test and giving the record of his DNA, Touya became the manager of the workshop. The episode further revealed that the workshop is like a universal factory that can create any tool or production platform.

In the cube-like production zone, Touya and the girl try duplicating some tools and discuss previous work. After going through the place, he called in his whole group and initiated the idea of merging the garden and the workshop.

