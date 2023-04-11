Makoto Shinkai's Suzume surpasses One Piece: RED to set a major world record

Makoto Shinkai's Suzume has surpassed One Piece: Red in the all-time worldwide anime chat. Produced by CoMix Wave Films, the movie which will soon open in Western theaters, is currently the fourth-highest-grossing anime movie of all time with US$256.18 million.

China made a significant contribution, as the Makoto Shinkai anime film grossed US$104.89 million there, making it the first Japanese film to do so outside of Japan. As a result, it has surpassed one of Japan's most successful projects, One Piece: Red, which was previously the fourth highest-grossing anime film of all time.

Suzume has risen quickly in popularity since its release and has gradually become a global sensation. The story has gotten a lot of well-deserved attention, as has the surreal animation. It has broken numerous records in recent weeks, and for the first time in anime history instead of its home country, China may be directly responsible for the film's success in the market this week.

Suzume ranks fourth in highest-grossing anime film of all time prior to its release in Western theaters

Suzume, an animated movie from 2022 by Makoto Shinkai, has won millions of hearts in China and South Korea already and is still in the leading position at the box office. The movie's successful box office performances and wide critical acclaim are making headlines everywhere. It has surpassed the $100 million mark (13.2 billion) in China, making it the first anime title to do so outside of its home country.

Other than its phenomenal performance in China, it has also performed excellently with flying colors in other Asian countries where it was released. In South Korea, the film grossed US$34 million, while in Taiwan, it grossed US$7 million. Coming back to its home country, it earned a total of US$107.44 million (14.45 billion yen).

After a continuous box office chart up and down with some big releases, the film was successful in staying on the chart. After so many weeks, it is still performing better than ever, outshining some of the biggest titles in anime like One Piece and the fact that it will soon be available in Western theaters bodes well for the film's future.

In summation

Suzume was expected to do well because it was created by Makoto Shinkai, the renowned animator, filmmaker, and author of anime classics like Your Name, Weathering With You, and 5 Centimeters Per Second. The movie, however, unquestionably astonished everyone with its astounding performance.

While many factors have contributed significantly to its achieving such great success, the most notable ones are storytelling, visually pleasing, and emotionally stirring animation. The anime film has proven to be flawless and can be considered art at its best.

