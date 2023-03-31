Vinland Saga season 2 releases second cour trailer and theme song

Vinland Saga season 2 was undoubtedly one of the most anticipated anime of 2023. Since the completion of the first cour of season 2, the anime's entire global fanbase has been waiting for the second cour. Now, the wait seems to be over as the official Twitter handle for the anime dropped two new trailers and revealed the opening song, Paradox, and ending song, Ember, for the second cour.

MAPPA is bringing their A game with the entire year lined up with their anime series, and Vinland Saga is one of them. Thorfinn will continue his journey on the second cour of the second season, which is scheduled to be a part of the spring anime season lineup. Thus, before its release on April 4, 2023, these two drops will majorly increase the hype among fans.

Vinland Saga season 2 cour 2 reveals theme songs to be Paradox and Ember

The new Vinland Saga season 2 trailer embraces the second cour's opening and closing theme songs. The international rock band Survive Said the Prophet is returning with the new opening song Paradox, while haju:harmonics performs the new closing song Ember.

The theme song for the first season of Vinland Saga, Mukanjyo, was also performed by Survive Said the Prophet, but haju:harmonics is a new addition to the music team. They are relatively underrated artists, with 61 videos currently available on their YouTube channel.

The anime's official Twitter handle dropped the two trailers, each featuring a theme song similar to the first cour of the season, which brought out two different trailers to introduce the opening and ending songs to the fans.

The trailers have done an incredible job of projecting the Viking culture on which the plot is based. Alongside the two trailers, the makers also revealed a preview clip of episode 13 of the second season.

All about Vinland Saga season 2

MAPPA Studios animated the second season of the series, and the world saw its premiere on January 9, 2023. The beginning of the second season officially introduced viewers to the Slave Arc of the series. Following the completion of the first cour with 12 episodes, the second cour will soon take over the internet on April 4, 2023, with the release of episode 13.

As the episode will mark the return of the story's protagonist, the series' initial focus is expected to be on Thorfinn and Ketil's farm overall. The full group of Ketil, his family, Leif's forces, and Thorfinn and Einar are expected to discuss the looming threat of Canute's army in the upcoming episode.

