Vinland Saga is a historical action and adventure series based on the manga of the same name by Makoto Yukimura. It is widely regarded as one of the best anime series of the new generation. This historical series does an excellent job of depicting Viking culture. Wit Studio adapted the series first, and Mappa is now animating the second season.

This season 2, which only just made its debut on January 9, was highly awaited by fans following the spectacular conclusion of the first season. The War Arc, which was the first arc in chronology, was featured in 24 episodes of the first season. The second season will likewise have 24 episodes and will focus on the Slave Arc.

There isn't much filler in the series because it just finished its first season and launched its second. However, here is the complete list of episodes of Vinland Saga season 1, with episode types in the watch order for fans to have a better understanding of the series.

Vinland Saga: Complete anime watch guide

Vinland Saga has made a name for itself since its debut in 2019, thanks to its mind-blowing plot and heart-pounding action, as well as groundbreaking characters. According to the manga, Vinland Saga is divided into four arcs, which include War Arc, Slave Arc, Eastern Expedition Arc, and Vinland Saga Arc. The War Arc was adapted for the first season, while the Slave Arc marked the official start of the second.

The first season of Vinland Saga was animated by Wit Studio and consisted of 24 episodes: 22 manga canon episodes, 1 mixed canon filler episode, and 1 anime canon episode. Here is a complete list of all the episodes from the first season, along with a detailed guide.

Episode 1: Somewhere Not Here - MANGA CANON

Episode 2: Sword - MANGA CANON

Episode 3: Troll - MANGA CANON

Episode 4: A True Warrior - MANGA CANON

Episode 5: The Troll's Son - ANIME CANON

Episode 6: The Journey Begins - MIXED CANON/FILLER

Episode 7: Normanni - MANGA CANON

Episode 8: Beyond The Edge of The Sea - MANGA CANON

Episode 9: The Battle of London Bridge - MANGA CANON

Episode 10: Ragnarok - MANGA CANON

Episode 11: A Gamble - MANGA CANON

Episode 12: The Land on The Far Bank - MANGA CANON

Episode 13: Child of a Hero - MANGA CANON

Episode 14: The Light of Dawn - MANGA CANON

Episode 15: After Yule - MANGA CANON

Episode 16: History of Beasts - MANGA CANON

Episode 17: Servant - MANGA CANON

Episode 18: Out of the Cradle - MANGA CANON

Episode 19: United Front - MANGA CANON

Episode 20: Crown - MANGA CANON

Episode 21: Reunion - MANGA CANON

Episode 22: Lone Wolf - MANGA CANON

Episode 23: Miscalculation - MANGA CANON

Episode 24: END OF THE PROLOGUE - MANGA CANON

Based on the list, episodes 1-4 and 7-24 are manga canon, episode 5 is anime canon, and episode 6 is a mix of canon and filler.

What is Vinland Saga's synopsis?

Vinland Saga is a magnificent masterwork that brilliantly depicts Viking culture. Vikings, also known as Norseman or Northmen, were Scandinavian seafaring warriors who invaded and settled in a large portion of Europe between the 9th and 11th centuries.

It tells the tale of Thorfinn, a young boy who once dreamed of exploring Vinland after hearing tales from Leif Erikson. But after witnessing the murder of his father at the hands of Askeladd, his life underwent a significant transformation. The little boy's once pure dream was tainted by his bloody vision.

Thorfinn as a kid. (image via Wit Studio)

He changed his life's purpose and committed himself to becoming the best warrior he could be. He devoted his entire life to training and killing tens of thousands of men in order to kill Askeladd in a fair duel and get his revenge. But eventually, his sole motive for living, the chance to seek payback, was taken away from him, and ultimately he was sold as a slave.

