Vinland Saga Season 2 Episode 2: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Vinland Saga, likely one of the best new-generation anime series, is an action and adventure series adapted from Makoto Yukimara's manga of the same name.

It was one of the most eagerly awaited sequels of the year, and has finally begun with its grand premiere on January 9, 2023, during the winter anime season. MAPPA is animating the second season and the opening episode did not let the audience down.

The Slave Arc has been officially unveiled with the exquisitely constructed episode 1. The visual aesthetic of MAPPA's works in general is very well suited to the art style and plot of Vinland Saga.

The series contains everything from excellent animation to great soundtracks, making it an unforgettable experience for anime fans.

Thorfinn's new life, from seeking vengeance to being enslaved - Vinland Saga season 2, episode 2 is on its way

The winter anime season brought many rewards, one of which was the release of the long-awaited sequel to Vinland Saga. Fans have been waiting for more of Thorfinn in his new life setting since the show's successful premiere on January 9, 2023.

The wait will be brief, as the second episode of the show's second season will be released on Monday, January 16, 2023. However, the episode's release date and time will differ across time zones.

The second episode of season 2 will be available at the following times in the following time zones and regions:

India: 9 pm (Monday, January 16, 2023)

Canada: 10:30 am (Monday, January 16, 2023)

Colombia: 10:30 am (Monday, January 16, 2023)

Brazil: 12:30 pm (Monday, January 16, 2023)

Bangladesh: 9:30 pm (Monday, January 16, 2023)

Belgium: 4:30 pm (Monday, January 16, 2023)

Denmark: 4:30 pm (Monday, January 16, 2023)

France: 4:30 pm (Monday, January 16, 2023)

Germany: 4:30 pm (Monday, January 16, 2023)

Greece: 5:30 pm (Monday, January 16, 2023)

Lebanon: 5:30 pm (Monday, January 16, 2023)

Iraq: 6:30 pm (Monday, January 16, 2023)

Iran: 7 pm (Monday, January 16, 2023)

Japan: 12:30 am (Tuesday, January 17, 2023)

The anime will air on Tokyo MX, BS11, and GBS on January 17 at 12:30 am JST, in Japan. For fans in other countries, Vinland Saga is available to stream on Netflix and Crunchyroll.

What to expect from season 2 episode 2 of Vinland Saga?

The first episode of the second season hinted at what Thorfinn's new life would be like while focusing on Einar. Einar is the second major character, suggesting that his role would be crucial to the plot of the series.

It is speculated that Einar and Throfinn might disagree and clash over certain situations at first, but they might gradually learn to tolerate or even appreciate one another.

It will undoubtedly get difficult for the protagonist as the Slave Arc proceeds. However, it is anticipated that this journey will help Thorfinn come closer to understanding his father's message.

Number of episodes to be expected

The episode count for Vinland Saga season 2 has been revealed to be 24. As a result, fans can expect the anime to air during the winter and spring anime seasons of 2023.

Slave was the title of season 2, episode 1 which debuted on January 9, and Ketil's Farm will be the title of episode 2 which will debut on January 16.

