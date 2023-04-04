In Another World With My Smartphone 2 episode 2 release date, countdown, where to watch, what to expect, and more

After some exciting events in the first episode, In Another World With My Smartphone 2 appears to be gearing up for another adventure for Touya and his adventure group. The first episode showed Touya and Yumina being promoted while Leen discovered the remnants of Babylon. Episode 2 of the series' season 2 will further discuss these events when it airs on Ani-One Asia and Crunchyroll on April 10, at 11.30 pm JST.

In Another World with My Smartphone is based on the Japanese light novel series of the same name, written by Patora Fuyuhara and drawn by Eiji Usatsuka. It started serializing online in 2013 on the user-generated novel publishing platform Shosetsuka ni Naro. It continued on the platform until Hobby Japan purchased it to release the print edition as a light novel. The first season ran from July to September 2017.

Everything to know about In Another World With My Smartphone 2, episode 2

Release date and time, where to watch

The anime's first season aired in 2017, and fans have been longing for a second season ever since. Ultimately, it was revealed in April last year that the anime would be renewed for a second season. In Another World With My Smartphone 2, episode 2, will be shown on many local Japanese networks, including Tokyo MX, AT-X, and BS11. It will also be accessible to Crunchyroll subscribers worldwide.

The anime series' premiere dates are shown below, along with their associated time zones:

Pacific Daylight Time (PST): 7.30 am, Monday, April 10, 2023

Eastern Daylight Time (EST): 10.30 am, Monday, April 10, 2023

British Summer Time (BST): 3.30 pm, Monday, April 10, 2023

Central European Time (CET): 3.30 pm, Monday, April 10, 2023

India Standard Time (IST): 8 pm, Monday, April 10, 2023

Philippine Standard Time (PHT): 10.30 pm, Monday, April 10, 2023

Japan Standard Time (JST): 11.30 pm, Monday, April 10, 2023

Australia Central Standard Time (ACST): 12 am, Tuesday, April 11, 2023

In Another World with My Smartphone's second season will include 12 episodes, much like the first. Each episode will last between 20 and 24 minutes.

What can we expect from In Another World With My Smartphone 2, episode 2?

In the last episode of In Another World With My Smartphone 2, we watched Touya discover that marrying Yumina may make him king for a day, and then we saw Touya construct a hot spring spa.

However, towards the end of the episode, Leen informed Touya that she had discovered the remains of Babylon while he was in the hot spring bath. We may anticipate Touya and his group exploring the site, which Leen claims are the remains of Babylon. We may probably be introduced to new characters as a result of the ruins of Babylon.

Recap of In Another World With My Smartphone 2, episode 1

In the last episode of In Another World With My Smartphone 2, we saw that Touya and Yumina were given promotions after conquering the Mithril Giants. Simultaneously, Leen intends to locate the Babylon teleportation array so that they may locate other floating islands. But Touya agreed to assist Leen only if she first located the array on her own.

The God then summoned Touya to check on him. On the other hand, Touya's fiancees are concerned that others would take advantage of him since he is too kind. Next, we see Touya accompanying Yae to replace her damaged blade with a mithril one and agreeing to hold hands when Yae requests it.

Next, the focus shifts to the King's palace, where the King seems delighted upon hearing of Yumina's engagement with Touya. But the queen is concerned that it may expose Touya to jealous competitors and tell him to boost his success. Touya realizes that marrying Yumina may one day make him king.

At the close of In Another World With My Smartphone 2, episode 1, Touya is shown helping his friends attract more visitors to their inn by building them a hot spring spa. Next, the fiancés talk about how they came to adore Touya. The episode concluded with Leen stating that she had discovered the next Babylon island.

