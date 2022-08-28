10 shonen anime characters who can teleport

Shonen anime frequently strive to showcase unique and exciting abilities in order to create characters that stand out from the crowd. Teleportation is one of these incredible powers that greatly aids mangakas in the characterization and plot development of their stories. Yuki Tabata’s Black Clover is one of these shonen animes where characters have a reputation for being kidnapped by antagonists thanks to "spatial magic."

Teleportation is a fantastic concept that humans have been obsessed with for centuries. The incorporation of this ability into any shonen anime opens up a slew of new plot possibilities.

Because of the power's widespread popularity, it is common to see characters from several big names in the shonen genre use it for their own ends or for the greater good. This article lists 10 such shonen anime characters who possess the power of teleportation.

Knov from Hunter X Hunter and 9 other Shonen anime characters who can teleport at will

1) Minato Namikaze from Naruto Shippuden

Minato Namikaze from the shonen anime Naruto! (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Thanks to Tobirama Senju's Flying Thunder God Technique, Minato is still known as the Yellow Flash of Konohagakure. This jutsu had a great impact on the Third Great Shinobi War's overall outcome due to Minato and his teleportation jutsu's effective pairing.

Minato's use of triple-pronged kunais marked with the technique's formula allowed him to instantly teleport to its location. He would throw his kunais to set anchor points and teleport behind enemy lines to defeat them from within.

His mastery of the jutsu, along with his overall skills, made it easy for him to defeat countless enemies for the sake of Konoha.

2) Kusuo Saiki from The Disastrous Life Of Saiki K

Kusuo Saiki from the shonen anime The Disastrous Life Of Saiki K. (Image via JC Staff)

The Disastrous Life Of Saiki K isn't your typical shonen anime as the protagonist displays a huge array of abilities, which obviously make him way overpowered. Teleportation seems to lose its charm when Saiki already possesses impressive powers like clairvoyance, mind control, and invisibility. Saiki occasionally uses his abilities to alter his environment in the course of his daily activities.

Fans of One Punch Man will absolutely enjoy Kusuo's character as his overpowered nature often interferes with his daily life as a high schooler. His varied range of abilities makes it difficult for the fans to keep up with him, but the majority has accepted that Kusuo is definitely limitless.

3) Finral Roulacase from Black Clover

Finral from the shonen anime Black Clover! (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Black Clover showcases a lot of different mages who are adept at spatial magic. However, one of the most popular is still Finral, who is currently a 1st Class Junior Magic Knight in the Black Bulls squad. He has the ability to open portals to teleport between places he's already visited.

His magic was looked down upon solely because of its lack of aggression, while his younger brother, Langris, received all the love and affection from the royals. He proved everyone wrong with his sheer selflessness and teamwork. He may not be the strongest Magic Knight to ever exist, but he is definitely a valued member of the Black Bulls.

4) Knov from Hunter X Hunter

Knov from the shonen anime, Hunter X Hunter (Image via Studio Nippon)

Knov's Nen type is conjuration, and his teleportation prowess works a bit differently than what one may imagine. He calls this power "Hide and Seek" and it basically allows him to create a mansion with 21 rooms and 4 levels by creating a portal on any flat surface.

Each of these rooms has doors, and every door leads to a different portal. This concept opens up a plethora of possibilities for utilizing Knov's uniquely crafted abilities. He seems to be quite experienced in creating these portals as they were left undetected in the Royal Gaurds of East Gorteau.

5) Kurogiri from My Hero Academia

Kurogiri from My Hero Academia (Image via Studio Pierrot)

My Hero Academia is a shonen anime where superhuman abilities called quirks rule the world. Kurogiri's unique quirk, Warp Gate, helps him teleport himself and those around him to any place he wants. Based on the coordinates, Kurogiri needs to know the exact location of his exit portal.

He acts as a frequent getaway for the League of Villains and is surely regarded as a valuable member. The fate of these villains would be grim without Kurogiri's teleportation power because without the ability to flee, heroes would be able to finish off what they started.

6) Mest Gryder from Fairy Tail

Mest Gryder's immense reputation as a master infiltrator is solely due to his specific set of skills and spells, which includes teleportation magic. Because of his memory control magic, he can travel long distances in an instant and pass as a familiar face when infiltrating restricted areas.

His powers are quite useful even in battle, as he can teleport behind enemies and save people who would've been devastated by enemy attacks. He has the capability to teleport several people without even having direct physical contact with them.

7) Ryo Shimazaki from Mob Psycho 100

Shimazaki may seem like your typical calm and collected individual, but his pride stems from his incredible abilities. Teleportation, perception, and "Mind's Eye" are some of these powers. He has the ability to teleport at incredible speeds and can even use this ability on people he is in direct contact with.

Apart from the power of teleportation, Shimaki can also detect vital spots on his victims when he uses the super sensory zone "Mind Eye." However, because he must be focused when using this technique, he is vulnerable to unforeseen attacks.

8) Sosuke Aizen from Bleach

Aizen is one of the most easily recognizable antagonists in the fan-favourite shonen anime, Bleach. However, his version of the power of teleportation is a tad bit different to those who are already mentioned in the list. Aizen is known to have a lot of transformations, and in his final form, one of his abilities looks similar to the power of teleportation.

In his final form, Aizen resembles a white butterfly-esque hollow, which has the ability to separate parts of his body and have them reappear in a different location. Among his other flashy moves and abilities, this "teleportation" ability helps him cover long distances and avoid enemy attacks.

9) Merlin from Seven Deadly Sins

Merlin from Seven Deadly Sins (Image via Studio Deen)

In the shonen anime called Seven Deadly Sins, Merlin is regarded as the greatest mage in Birtannia. She uses "Shunkan Ido," an effective teleportation spell that can be used on herself and her allies to travel to precise locations. However, Merlin's wide range of flashy spells overshadows this incredible ability.

In addition to Shunkan Ido, Merlin also uses "Apport", which can teleport certain objects like weapons to her and her comrades. Due to her superior magical skills, she can also continuously use her teleportation magic throughout fights.

10) Goku from Dragon Ball series

Goku from the shonen anime series, Dragon Ball (Image via Toei Animation)

Goku's impact in the world of shonen anime is immense, and among his various abilities and powers, Instant Transmission remains a popular one. After defeating Frieza on Planet Namek, Goku traveled to the planet of Yadrat and began learning this technique.

Usage of such teleportation tactics allows Akira Toriyama, the esteemed mangaka of the Dragon Ball series, to save time when Goku travels to different planets in his Universe. Goku and several other characters in Dragon Ball use this technique on a regular basis to cut down on travel time.

Final Thoughts

Teleportation is one of the most overpowered and useful abilities in shonen anime. Along with developing the plot, it also helps to reduce time lost on travel.

For instance, when Goku had to travel to Planet Namek to defeat Frieza, Akira Toriyama didn't want to depict more of Goku's space travel scenes. Teleportation was the go-to choice in terms of powers for the mangaka for advancing the plot.

