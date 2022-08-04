Dragon Ball fandom loves to hate Toyotaro for reasons you did not see coming

Every anime fan in existence knows about the importance of Akira Toriyama’s Dragon Ball. This series is one of, if not the most, iconic and beloved anime series in the world. However, Toriyama was not going to be able to keep working on his project forever.

When Dragon Ball Super was announced, news about a new mangaka working on the series, Toyotaro, was also revealed. Fans have been displeased with his work and his decision since the beginning of the new manga series. But why exactly do they feel this way? Continue reading to find out why the Dragon Ball fandom hates how Toyotaro handles the series.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Dragon Ball Super’s manga.

Why do Dragon Ball fans despise Toyotaro’s work so much?

Who is Toyotaro?

✨Maria✨ @MsDBZbabe @Ben_Faulstick The manga artist Toyotaro draws a self portrait for every volume & recently he just puts the mask on different characters @Ben_Faulstick The manga artist Toyotaro draws a self portrait for every volume & recently he just puts the mask on different characters https://t.co/Xlp5jikc6e

Toyotaro is Akira Toriyama’s chosen successor and is in charge of the illustrations for Dragon Ball Super. He has been a fan of the franchise for several years and has worked on many other projects involving Dragon Ball.

He started working with Shueisha in 2012 when he applied to become a new artist for the unreleased Dragon Ball Super manga. Toriyama chose him personally to be the person in charge of handling the drawings of his new story. He also recently became part of the character design team for the franchise, working alone or with his mentor to come up with new characters.

Reasons fans hate him

WA-HOOtio🖤🦋 @WhotioR Toyotaro's art is good but man does it feel soulless next to Toriyama's art Toyotaro's art is good but man does it feel soulless next to Toriyama's art

Knowing how popular Dragon Ball is, it is no surprise to learn that it has a massive fanbase. Each fan has their own opinion on how Dragon Ball Super is being handled by Toyotaro, although a large portion is not happy with his work.

One of the biggest reasons people complain about his involvement in Dragon Ball Super is the way he handles the manga panels. Toriyama was famous for conveying a large amount of information in a small number of shots.

BL. Hrt @dvpe_bio When comes to paneling Toyotaro needs to understand “less is more”. When comes to paneling Toyotaro needs to understand “less is more”.

Fans loved this about the original Dragon Ball and Z mangas, calling Toriyama the best mangaka when it comes to panels. Toyotaro has a different approach to handling information.

His paneling style tries to show almost everything to the reader, leaving very little to the imagination. He would like his work to have as many panels as necessary to prevent any confusion.

RedabCho @RedabCho You all debate about panelling because you look at the art. Panelling is like UI design, Toyotaro is nowhere near Toriyama’s panelling.



Action should flow to the next with ease, not arbitrarily…



Don’t confuse art-style with panelling.. You all debate about panelling because you look at the art. Panelling is like UI design, Toyotaro is nowhere near Toriyama’s panelling.Action should flow to the next with ease, not arbitrarily…Don’t confuse art-style with panelling..

While this is great for some fans who believe this helps the flow of his fights, for others, it is just a lazy way to extend his chapter. Fans miss the way Toriyama handled the issue on the panel, claiming Toyotaro is ruining the manga because of this.

𝙏𝙖𝙚 𝙉. @_TaeInfinite Ultra Instinct is really goddamn cool but Toyotaro keeps adding more information to the form/technique like he’s JK Rowling, lol.



It’s too the point where some info just contradicts the other. The technique is perfect for Goku’s progression but he just sucks at writing at times. Ultra Instinct is really goddamn cool but Toyotaro keeps adding more information to the form/technique like he’s JK Rowling, lol.It’s too the point where some info just contradicts the other. The technique is perfect for Goku’s progression but he just sucks at writing at times.

Another big complaint the community has had is his contradictory ideas for the plot, specifically, transformations. The most recent and prominent example comes from Goku’s Ultra Instinct state.

When the concept was first introduced to the franchise, it was said that to achieve this powerful form, Goku needed to be in a completely calm mental state. He needed a clear mind, which meant no emotions could be displayed while using this power.

Recently, Goku entered a new Ultra Instinct mode where he was able to focus on his anger without any problems. This completely contradicted what the original definition of Ultra Instinct said. Fans have argued that this is just Goku’s version of the technique, but Toyotaro haters have not forgiven him for doing this.

Kcold @Kcmedia22 💥𝐆𝐨𝐝𝐥𝐲💥 @BattleObsessed Ultra Ego: Ultra Ego: https://t.co/FcZyushlvu One of the RAWEST FORMS that Dragon Ball ever made. The issue is that Toyotaro likes treating Vegeta like a punching back despite the issue that it brings in regards to the integrity/respect of the form. Vegeta should have won with this form. Him losing makes or seem weak. twitter.com/BattleObsessed… One of the RAWEST FORMS that Dragon Ball ever made. The issue is that Toyotaro likes treating Vegeta like a punching back despite the issue that it brings in regards to the integrity/respect of the form. Vegeta should have won with this form. Him losing makes or seem weak. twitter.com/BattleObsessed…

Speaking of transformations, fans also disliked how Toyotaro handled Vegeta's new Ultra Ego form. Since achieving this power, Vegeta has not done much with it besides being defeated by many enemies.

Fans believed Vegeta was going to show how powerful his new form was by being the one to defeat Granolah or Gas. Nonetheless, both fights ended with the prince being defeated, which angered a massive portion of Vegeta fans. Some fans even claim Toyotaro hates Vegeta and just wants to make him look bad.

Hackotaro @hackotaro

Plus some random Naruto panels. When @TOYOTARO_Vjump finds a whole volume from old DB to trace and copy 1 to 1.Plus some random Naruto panels. When @TOYOTARO_Vjump finds a whole volume from old DB to trace and copy 1 to 1.Plus some random Naruto panels. https://t.co/Fc5SgNOfyW

When it comes to the manga, fans have claimed for years that Toyotaro is copying and tracing panels from the original manga. Fans know he is a talented artist, but they still believe that some panels and illustrations are directly taken from Toriyama’s work.

They also believe he takes concepts from other series and uses them for his own stories, with Naruto being his main target. This controversy started when Goku obtained the ability to manifest his Ki in a giant version of himself.

Keelan Ransom @PridedWaif6853 No way Toyotaro think this is unique/original. Uchida tried to help him several times by saying, “They look like ninja tools.” “You sure they aren’t ninja tools?” No way Toyotaro think this is unique/original. Uchida tried to help him several times by saying, “They look like ninja tools.” “You sure they aren’t ninja tools?” 😂 https://t.co/juEhogOPV3

Fans did not wait before comparing this new power with Naruto’s Susanoo, mocking the idea of Goku being an Uchiha. Besides this, during the Granolah Survivor arc, many characters used weapons very similar to the ones used by the Shinobi in Kishimoto’s work.

Gokuto 🍱 @Rumaaki



You know what Toriyama was doing seven years into his career?

Dragon Ball lol Toyotaro’s been “still learning!!” for SEVEN years. That’s not an excuse anymore.You know what Toriyama was doing seven years into his career?Dragon Ball lol twitter.com/azrealisalive/… Toyotaro’s been “still learning!!” for SEVEN years. That’s not an excuse anymore.You know what Toriyama was doing seven years into his career?Dragon Ball lol twitter.com/azrealisalive/…

Some fans of Toyotaro defended him by stating that he is still learning how to be a proper mangaka. However, those who dislike his work argue that he has been learning the basics for almost seven years. He should have improved during this long period of time.

Final thoughts

shounennweeb @shounennweeb Gotta give Toyotaro his respect he went from making fan art to working on Dbs Gotta give Toyotaro his respect he went from making fan art to working on Dbs🐐 https://t.co/u9dc4IoADX

It is clear that few people in history will ever be as talented as Toriyama is. Toyotaro is still not nearly as popular and skilled as his mentor, but he is trying. Despite this, fans do have valid reasons to not enjoy his work.

The flow of the manga will not be the same as it was while Toriyama was in charge. This could make many fans walk away from the franchise, which is completely respectable. No one should read a manga they are not interested in, although this does not mean attacking Toyotaro for his work is okay.

هوداكي @iHODAKE



Thank you for your work, we support you and respect you.



We Love your Art. Happy birthday @TOYOTARO_Vjump Thank you for your work, we support you and respect you.We Love your Art. Happy birthday @TOYOTARO_VjumpThank you for your work, we support you and respect you. We Love your Art. https://t.co/wb1Qb5BPpg

Disliking the way he handles the story and the characters people grew up with is a valid criticism. Still, some fans, especially haters, have taken this too far by outright insulting the poor man who is just doing his job.

Toyotaro will never be Toriyama, and that should be fine. Dragon Ball would never stay the same forever, it needed to revitalize itself somehow. Members of the fanbase are not obligated to read or even like Toyotaro, but they should at least respect him for trying his best to give the world new Dragon Ball content.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far