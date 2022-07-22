Dragon Ball Super: How is Goku able to create a giant version of himself?

Dragon Ball Super has given our heroes many new transformations and powers. Still, none of them are as flashy and unique as Goku’s giant manifestation of himself. We have not seen much of this new form in the series, but we can already tell it is going to become one of the most powerful techniques in our favorite Saiyan’s arsenal.

Nonetheless, a lot of fans are still confused about this new power. How does it work? How is Goku able to manifest this giant even after being severely damaged? Why does it look so much like Naruto’s Susanoo? Continue reading to learn more about this new ability and how Goku is able to use it.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Dragon Ball Super’s manga.

Goku has used his gigantic form more than once in Dragon Ball Super

To begin with, we need to talk about how this power works and how Goku has used it in the past. The first time we witnessed this amazing new power, Goku was fighting against Moro, a planet eater who proved to be one of the toughest fighters in the universe.

Goku was overwhelmed by the alien’s power after Moro took on a giant form. To everyone’s surprise, Goku was able to manifest a gigantic version of himself, made out of pure energy. With this new form, the Saiyan easily regained control of the fight once again.

In Dragon Ball Super Chapter 86, Goku used this form once again, confirming that the technique was not a one-time thing. This time, it was used against Gas, an entity who wished to become the universe’s strongest fighter.

Although Gas was initially weaker than Goku, he became several times stronger than the Saiyan after trading his remaining life force. Goku was powerless against Gas’ new power until he achieved the giant state once again. While in this form, Goku easily grabbed Gas between his hands and threw him like he weighed nothing.

How does the technique work?

As of now, the Dragon Ball Super universe has not given us an official explanation for Goku's ability to exercise this new power. However, the series has dropped certain hints about how this new power works and how Goku is able to use it whenever he finds himself in a difficult situation.

Earlier in the series, Vegeta went to Planet Yardrat to learn how to use the Instant Transmission. While there, the prince learned about Spirit Control, a technique everyone on that planet was able to use.

'Spirit' is the word the inhabitants of Planet Yardrat used to refer to Ki, the energy used by everyone in Dragon Ball Super’s universe to fight. The Yardrats are not fighters, but they are masters when it comes to controlling Ki, which allows them to use it in many different forms.

One of them is the iconic Instant Transmission we mentioned earlier, but it is far from the only ability they have. They can make multiple copies of themselves and even use Ki to grow bigger. The former is a technique that we have seen several warriors in the franchise use.

However, the one that is of relevance to us is the power to increase the size of one’s body. We know for a fact that Goku trained with the Yardrats years before the beginning of Dragon Ball Super, so he has had a long time to master the techniques they showed him.

This could explain how he was able to create a physical manifestation of himself made out of Ki. He may be using an ability taught to him years prior to the start of the manga in order to obtain this new state.

Before, his Ki reserves were probably too small for him to use this ability correctly. But, with him mastering Ultra Instinct, it is now possible for him to sustain such a powerful transformation.

Final thoughts

Goku’s new giant state seems to be here to stay, considering this is the second time we have seen the Saiyan use it. While we still do not have an official explanation for this power, we can form our own theories using the lore of Dragon Ball Super.

It appears to be a physical manifestation of Goku’s Ki. He is able to use it thanks to his training when stranded on Planet Yardrat. Up until this point, we have only seen him use it during critical moments in a fight.

This may imply that the technique uses too much Ki to be used outside of desperate situations. Regardless, when combined with his Ultra Instinct, Goku seems to gain a massive boost in power that gives him the upper hand in any fight.

We can only hope that we will be able to learn more about Goku's amazing new ability and see it in action once again. Gas may have been defeated, but there are still many dangerous fighters in Dragon Ball Super’s universe for Goku to face using his giant form.

