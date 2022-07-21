5 beloved Dragon Ball characters (& 5 who are hard to like) 

Akira Toriyama's Dragon Ball franchise has introduced a lot of great characters over the years, and to counter them, some really bitter, hard-to-like ones. Though disliking characters is subjective, and all characters are perceived differently due to the massive volume of Dragon Ball fans all over the globe, there are some individuals in the series that most people will either like or hate.

So, follow along as we list the five Dragon Ball characters everyone likes and five who are always bitter and often disliked.

5 Dragon Ball characters who are very likeable

1) Goku

Goku using Ultra Instinct in Dragon Ball Super (Image via Toei Animation)

Goku is known to be pure of heart, and he holds no grudges or retains bad feelings. His love towards his friends and family is shown when he can even go as far as sacrificing himself to save them. He never falters from saving his universe from multiple threats and standing guard to ensure the wellbeing of his loved ones.

Being the main protagonist of Dragon Ball, Goku has always radiated positive energy and, thus, is one of the most loved characters in the franchise.

2) Vegeta

Vegeta in Dragon Ball (Image via Toei Animation)

Vegeta has come a long way since challenging Goku and getting absolutely overpowered. The intensity of his arrogance and pride seemed to mellow out by the time he settled down with Bulma on Earth.

His status as Goku's primary rival has never changed throughout the show, and his character development has been particularly stable as well. Mainly due to his calm, collected, and deuteragonist role in the story of Dragon Ball, fans absolutely adore Vegeta.

3) Good Buu

Good Buu in Dragon Ball Z (image via Toei Animation)

Good Buu, also known as Majin Buu, is a very thoughtful and caring entity of pure goodness. He is adorable and craves chocolates all the time. Even when he acts grumpy, fans love to see his childish retorts.

He bonds with Mr. Satan and they form a true friendship. He also helps Mr. Satan in multiple situations, healing him and their newfound puppy.

4) Piccolo

Piccolo in Dragon Ball (Image via Toei Animation)

Initially, Piccolo's only objective involved world domination, which he wanted to achieve by defeating Goku. Gradually, he returned to his senses and helped Goku with his clash against Raditz. He showed signs of respect and admiration towards Goku and was soon on his way to becoming one of the most loved characters in the story.

He also trained Gohan, sharpening his skills in Martial Arts in the absence of Goku. He is also considered to be more of a father figure to Gohan. His character development was truly presented when he sacrificed his life for him, admitting that Gohan had never judged him based on his uncommon appearance.

Piccolo is now back as one of the leads with a new form called Orange Piccolo in the franchise's new movie, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero.

5) Zeno

Goku shakes Zeno's Hand in Dragon Ball Super (Image via Toei Animations)

In an anime where everything co-relates to power levels, Zeno's power is almighty. The Gods of Destruction fear him and his power to erase the entirety of timelines. However, his personality barely matches his potential as he found a true friend in Goku.

Due to Goku's carefree and unconcerned attitude towards him, they instantly clicked, and Goku treated Zeno as an equal or a friend. That was something Zeno lacked as everyone was deeply afraid of his power to interact with him freely.

Zeno is a genuine, innocent, powerful, and adorable entity who's pretty good friends with the protagonist, so naturally, the fans love Zeno.

5 characters in Dragon Ball who are always bitter

1) Zamasu

Luis @TheOneTrueLuis Shots that I thought were cool from LR Fusion Zamasu’s animations Shots that I thought were cool from LR Fusion Zamasu’s animations https://t.co/QzYQIWh6u5

Zamasu's lack of trust in mortal beings came out as a bit disrespectful, and his questionable sense of justice really made matters worse. He was not aware of the powers these mortals could wield as he seemed to make fun of the idea that they could rival gods.

Zamasu's foolish ideas were put to rest when Goku defeated him, but he continued to demean mortal races and even decided to betray and kill his master.

2) Kid Buu

Kid Buu's only reason for existence was to cause destruction, and he completely enjoyed doing that without showing any form of remorse. He was also perceived to be disrespectful towards his opponents, flexing his strength and humiliating them in fights.

His cruel and uncaring nature makes him one of the least liked characters in the series.

3) Mr Satan

𝕞𝕚𝕥𝕥𝕖𝕟𝕤 🌹 The Big Cheese @mitsukianatoshi amazing how the season ends after mr satan brutally attacks kid buu amazing how the season ends after mr satan brutally attacks kid buu https://t.co/YB1uTbHzaY

Mr. Satan claims to be the "best fighter in the world," knowing very well that he can never be on par with most of the side characters in the anime. His tendency to follow, promote, and believe his own hype has earned him the badge of a hated character.

Although he is portrayed as a cowardly and greedy individual, Mr. Satan helps Goku and the gang from time to time. The main reason for the hate he gets is because of his ridiculous and lame attitude.

4) Perfect Cell

Perfect Cell possesses Vegeta's Pride and Frieza's smugness, thus making him one of the most hated characters in Dragon Ball. He's superiority complex and pride in his perfect form drives this point home.

This pride gets to a point when his primary goal in life is to destroy anything that he deems imperfect. That would probably include anything and anyone except himself.

5) Belmod

Belmod in Dragon Ball (Image via Toei Animation)

Belmod's boastful and comical attitude in the Tournament of Powers is annoying to a lot of viewers who are just trying to watch the story unfold. He scoffs at the idea of Goku's relationship with Zeno and taunts Beerus when his universe has the upper hand.

He has also been shown to act pretty cowardly as he pretends to be knocked down by a stray attack to avoid getting hit. His overall vibe doesn't really scream "positivity" to the fans, and they love to hate him for it.

Final thoughts

The unique lineup of interesting characters is a key contributor to the success this franchise has been enjoying for years. As the story progresses, the characters will develop as per the wishes of the legendary mangaka, Akira Toriyama, and fans will love to connect with the new characters he will introduce.

