10 fantasy anime Frieren fans must watch

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End, a fantasy anime, has touched viewers' hearts worldwide with its captivating storytelling. Being an adaptation of the regarded manga, it has earned its place among the top-tier fantasy anime. Fans captivated by the world of Frieren often seek emotional resonation in other series.

Fans longing for adventures and similar themes can look forward to the following suggestions that embody the essence of Frieren: Beyond Journey's End. These fantasy treasures promise engaging narratives and magical realms that will take you on a journey filled with emotions just as captivating as those evoked by Friesen's mesmerizing universe.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author's opinion and may contain spoilers.

Made in Abyss, Black Clover, and eight other fantasy anime that resonate like Frieren: Beyond Journey's End

1) The Ancient Magus' Bride

Chise Hatori and Elias Ainsworth as shown in anime (Image via Wit Studio/Studio Kafka)

The Ancient Magus Bride is a mesmerizing fantasy anime that follows the story of Chise Hatori, a girl who is sold into servitude to Elias Ainsworth, a magician. Their journey into the realms of magic and self-discovery unveils their pasts and forges an unbreakable bond between them. With its visuals, characters, and exploration of themes like immortality and the passage of time, The Ancient Magus Bride is a must-watch for Frieren; Beyond Journey's End fans.

Both series delve into emotions and the difficulties of building meaningful relationships in a world where time holds unique significance. The enchanting universe of The Ancient Magus Bride will undoubtedly spellbind fans captivated by Friesen's storyline.

2) Made in Abyss

A still from Made in Abyss anime (Image via Studio Kinema Citrus)

Made in Abyss is a praised fantasy anime that tells the story of Riko, a girl who dreams of becoming a Cave Raider like her mother, and Reg, a robot without recollection of his past. Together, they venture into the Abyss, a chasm brimming with artifacts, creatures, and mysteries.

With its visuals, captivating characters, and exploration of themes such as adventure, self-discovery, and the enduring strength of friendship, Made in Abyss is a recommendation for fans of Frieren: Beyond Journey's End. Both series offer a mix of awe-inspiring moments and emotional depth that will captivate viewers.

3) Grimgar of Fantasy and Ash

Cast of Grimgar of Fantasy and Ash (Image via Studio A-1 Pictures)

Grimgar of Fantasy and Ash is a fantasy anime that follows the story of a group of young individuals who find themselves transported to a magical world. Struggling to adapt and find their place in this realm, they must come together and confront the numerous challenges that come their way.

With its gritty and realistic approach to the fantasy genre, Grimgar of Fantasy and Ash has the potential to resonate with fans of Frieren: Beyond Journey's End, who appreciate narratives that delve into the complexities of connections and the harsh realities of life. Both series explore themes such as friendship, survival, and the profound impact of loss, resonating deeply with viewers who crave storytelling.

4) Spice and Wolf

A Still from Spice and Wolf anime (Image via Studio Imagin)

Spice and Wolf is a regarded fantasy anime that was released in 2008. It follows the adventures of Holo, a wolf spirit who can transform into a woman, and Lawrence, a merchant traveling through a medieval world. As they face the challenges on their journey, their connection grows stronger, showcasing the importance of companionship amid harsh circumstances.

With its character's captivating storyline and emphasis on economics and trade, Spice and Wolf is recommended for fans of Frieren: Beyond Journey's End. Both series feature characters who form bonds through shared experiences, providing a heartwarming and fulfilling viewing experience.

5) Ragna Crimson

Ragna and Crimson as shown in anime (Image via Studio Silver Link)

Ragna Crimson is an enchanting fantasy anime that revolves around the adventures of Ragna, an inexperienced dragon hunter, and Crimson, a mysterious dragon. Together, they form a partnership at the story's core as they embark on a journey.

With its exhilarating action sequences, heartfelt emotions, and compelling character relationships, Ragna Crimson is bound to captivate Frieren: Beyond Journey's End fans, who enjoy tales of development, friendship, and triumph over challenges.

6) A Place Further Than the Universe

A Place Further Than the Universe is one of the fantasy animes (Image via Studio Madhouse)

A Place Further Than the Universe, an anime set in a world, chronicles four teenage girls' incredible journey to Antarctica as they embark on an extraordinary expedition. Along their challenging adventure, they uncover the essence of friendship, determination, and the pursuit of dreams.

This heartwarming tale captivates with its inspiring characters and exploration of growth and self-discovery. A Place Further Than the Universe is a perfect suggestion for Frieren: Beyond Journey's End fans who seek stories that uplift and inspire.

7) Black Clover

Black Clover is one of the best fantasy animes (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Black Clover, one of the most versatile among other fantasy anime, explores the story of Asta, a young boy born without the ability to use magic in a world where magic is everything. Motivated by his determination to become the Wizard King, Asta embarks on a journey filled with obstacles, companionship, and personal growth.

Featuring captivating characters, intense battles, and themes of resilience and friendship, Black Clover resonates with Frieren: Beyond Journey's End fans, who appreciate narratives highlighting the spirit and strength of bonds forged through shared experiences.

8) Violet Evergarden

A still from Violet Evergarden (Image via Studio Kyoto Animation)

Violet Evergarden, a praised fantasy anime, explores the story of Violet Evergarden, a soldier who becomes an Auto Memory Doll tasked with capturing people's thoughts and emotions in writing. As she grapples with the aftermath of war and the pain of losing loved ones, Violet embarks on a journey of healing and self-discovery.

She finds solace in the impact that words can have. The beauty of genuine human connections. With its visuals, captivating characters, and exploration of themes such as loss, redemption, and the enduring strength of love, Violet Evergarden will undoubtedly resonate with fans who appreciate stories that delve into human emotions and emphasize the transformative power of empathy.

9) The Faraway Paladin

Will with his subordinates as shown in anime (Image via Studio OLM/Sunrise Beyond)

The captivating fantasy anime series The Faraway Paladin follows the story of Will, a boy who was brought up by undead creatures in a city. He sets out on a quest to become a paladin, and along the way, he unravels the mysteries of his past. Discovers what it truly means to be heroic.

This heartwarming tale explores themes such as identity, purpose, and the strength of one's beliefs. Fans of Frieren: Beyond Journey's End who enjoy stories of self-discovery, personal growth, and the enduring impact of connections will find themselves deeply moved by The Faraway Paladin.

10) Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation

A still from Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation (Image via Studio Bind)

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation is a praised fantasy anime that follows the story of Rudeus Greyrat, a NEET who reincarnates into a magical world while retaining his memories. Equipped with abilities and a strong desire to lead a fulfilling life, Rudeus embarks on a journey filled with adventure, self-discovery, and the quest for redemption.

The anime captivates viewers with its characters, breathtaking visuals, and exploration of themes such as second chances, personal growth, and the complexities of human nature. Fans of Frieren: Beyond Journey's End who appreciate stories about redemption, self-improvement, and the significance of forging connections are sure to resonate with Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation.

The fantasy animes mentioned above clearly have the potential to resonate with fans in the same way as Frieren: Beyond Journey's End. However, how fans will receive these animes is subjective and will vary from person to person. Regardless of how fans receive these animes, one fact remains: these fantasy animes will captivate viewers throughout their span.

