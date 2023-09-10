Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 11: Exact release time and where to watch

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 11, “These Feelings,” sticking to its schedule, will be released on September 3, 2023. The announcement of the sequel’s release plan earlier revealed that it will consist of 25 episodes split into two cours. The first part will comprise 13 episodes.

Given this information, one can reasonably assume that the upcoming episode will be the penultimate installment of the first part. Furthermore, as implied by the title, it is anticipated that this episode will delve deeper into the theme of romance, offering a unique perspective or storyline that contributes to the overarching narrative in some way.

Disclaimer: This article contains major Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation anime and light novel spoilers.

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 11 to see the return of Soldat Heckler

Release date and timings, where to watch

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 11 will air in the U.S. on Sunday, September 11, 2023, around 8:30 a.m. PT. Crunchyroll will be streaming the latest episode on its platform for fans outside Japan. Netflix is also streaming the sequel, but only for a few selective regions.

Besides Crunchyroll and Netflix, fans in Southeast Asia, excluding Japan, can also watch the series on Muse Asia’s official YouTube channel. Below are the exact release dates and timings for Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2, episode 11 for all regions with the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 8:30 a.m., on Sunday, September 11, 2023

Central Standard Time: 10.30 a.m., on Sunday, September 11, 2023

Eastern Standard Time: 11.30 a.m., on Sunday, September 11, 2023

British Standard Time: 4.30 p.m., on Sunday, September 11, 2023

Central European Time: 9 p.m., on Sunday, September 11, 2023

Indian Standard Time: 5:30 p.m., on Sunday, September 11, 2023

Philippine Standard Time: 1 a.m., on Sunday, September 11, 2023

Australian Central Standard Time: 1 a.m., on Monday, September 12, 2023

Philippines Time - 11:30 p.m., on Sunday, September 11, 2023

Brazil Time - 12:30 a.m., on Sunday, September 11, 2023

Arabia Daylight Time - 7:30 p.m., on Sunday, September 11, 2023

Mountain Daylight Time - 6:30 p.m., on Sunday, September 11, 2023

Eastern European Time - 9:30 a.m., on Sunday, September 11, 2023

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 11 “These Feelings” preview

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 11, with the recently dropped preview teaser, has successfully managed to hype the fandom as Rudeus was seen to regain the lost ability that he longed for before joining Ranoa. Rudeus is seen in a steamy moment with Fitz.

However, as he believes Fitz to be a man, it adds an extra layer of complexity to his emotional experience, making it rather awkward for him to navigate and potentially develop romantic feelings under these circumstances.

It’s only a matter of time before Rudeus discovers that Fitz is none other than his childhood best friend, Sylphy. This revelation promises to deliver an emotional and long-awaited reunion, which is sure to leave fans deeply moved and satisfied with the story’s progression.

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 11 preview has also hyped the fandom with Soldat Heckler’s return, an intriguing character introduced in the sequel’s first half, who played a pivotal role in providing emotional support and guiding the protagonist through his worst phase.

Stay tuned for more Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation anime and light novel series.

