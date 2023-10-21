The Ancient Magus’ Bride manga: Where to read, what to expect, and more

The Ancient Magus’ Bride is a popular manga series that falls under the fantasy/slice-of-life category. This manga series was written and illustrated by Kore Yamazaki, who has published other popular works such as Ghost & Witch and Frau Faust. This manga was serialized in Mag Gaden’s Monthly Comic Garden Magazine.

An interesting fact about The Ancient Magus’ Bride is that it has both anime and light novel adaptations of this story. The slice-of-life story with supernatural elements makes it strange yet magical, which is a good reason why readers are intrigued enough to give this story a shot.

Let’s take a look at the outlets where readers can access The Ancient Magus’ Bride. Furthermore, this article will also explore the anime adaptation in brief, should fans wish to explore this medium as well.

The Ancient Magus’ Bride: Where to read all 19 volumes of the manga series?

A still from the manga series (Image via Kore Yamazaki)

If fans wish to read the physical copies of the manga, they can purchase the manga chapters on Amazon, Books-A-Million, and Barnes and Noble. Furthermore, Comixology offers the digital version of the manga chapters as well. So far, The Ancient Magus’ Bride has a total of 19 volumes, which accounts for a total of 95 chapters.

Status of the manga

Panels from chapter 81 of the manga series (Image via Kore Yamazaki)

Currently, The Ancient Magus’ Bride is still ongoing. However, the manga series announced its indefinite hiatus in March, earlier this year. Since then, a new manga chapter has not been released. At the time of writing, there are 95 chapters compiled into 19 volumes, as shown below:

Volume 1 - Chapters 1-5

Volume 2 - Chapters 6-10

Volume 3 - Chapters 11-15

Volume 4 - Chapters 16-20

Volume 5 - Chapters 21-25

Volume 6 - Chapters 26-30

Volume 7 - Chapters 31-35

Volume 8 - Chapters 36-40

Volume 9 - Chapters 41-45

Volume 10 - Chapters 46-50

Volume 11 - Chapters 51-55

Volume 12 - Chapters 56-60

Volume 13 - Chapters 61-65

Volume 14 - Chapters 66-70

Volume 15 - Chapters 71-75

Volume 16 - Chapters 76-80

Volume 17 - Chapters 81-85

Volume 18 - Chapters 86-90

Volume 19 - Chapters 91-95

Status of the anime

The Ancient Magus’ Bride has a total of two seasons. Wit Studio produced the first season, which included 24 episodes in all. At the time of writing, there are 16 episodes in the second season, with the latest one scheduled for release on October 26, 2023.

If fans wish to give this series a shot, they can do so by streaming the latest episodes on Crunchyroll. Both seasons are available on this streaming platform. It is noteworthy to mention that viewers will have to avail of Crunchyroll’s paid services in order to watch the latest episodes of The Ancient Magus’ Bride.

What to expect?

A still from the anime series (Image vai Wit Studio)

The story revolves around Chise Hatori, who was sold at an auction for about 5 million pounds. The buyer, however, was a masked gentleman shrouded in mystery. She was abandoned as a child, and all she longed for was a home and someone to come home to. Despite eavesdropping on people gossiping about her, she was optimistic.

After a string of events, Chise found herself transported to a charming cottage in England. She was greeted by a man whose face resembled the skull of an animal. He was a magus and soon became her husband. It could either be the life she always wished for or become a deeper and darker abyss that will consume her eventually.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.