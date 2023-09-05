Made In Abyss season 3: Status of the series, explored

Made in Abyss season 3 and its current state of affairs have generated a lot of frustration among fans. While the first two seasons captivated audiences because of the incredible combination of emotional moments and the bleak feel that some points of the story had, the lack of updates surrounding its third outing has been discouraging to a lot of fans.

The end of the second season saw Riko and her merry band of misfits reaching the seventh level of the abyss, although not without casualties and mishaps. And while there have been a couple of signs that Made in Abyss season 3 is in the making, it's the lack of information that has kept most fans in the dark.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers for Made in Abyss season 3 and the series as a whole.

Made in Abyss season 3 might be on hold

After the trailer for Made in Abyss season 3 was released back in January of this year, the people involved in the anime have remained in dead silence. There hasn't been any major update surrounding the series and, at least as of this writing, there aren't any signs that is going to change in the near future, which has frustrated the fandom to no end.

It's also worth pointing out that the biggest reason there aren't any major updates surrounding Made in Abyss season 3 is simply because of the manga's current state of affairs.

Author Akihito Tsukushi has been praised to no end for this series, which has only 65 chapters published, while the anime has covered 60 of them so far, which speaks for itself.

Therefore, the people at studio Kinema Citrus just don't have enough source material to adapt to make a full season. In other times, anime studios would have created filler material to give time to the manga to make more content, but the approach of making seasons has led to giving authors time to progress with the manga before releasing new anime content.

The appeal of the series

The Abyss is a big and dangerous place in this series that can also affect people with a curse that slowly eats them away. Riko's mother, Lyza, was apparently one of the victims as she ventured into that place, and now her daughter has decided to follow suit to find her, which kick-starts the events in this story.

In a way, one of the biggest reasons people yearn for a Made in Abyss season 3 so much is because of how the series manages to subvert expectations and the worldbuilding that it has. It could also be compared in that regard to Yoshihiro Togashi's Hunter X Hunter manga: it is portrayed as a classic shonen/fantasy story and then makes a lot of twists and turns that move away from the typical anime formula.

Made in Abyss has strong world-building, with each level in the Abyss feeling like its own, unique thing, adding to the experience of reading or watching the story.

Riko is a simple yet compelling protagonist with a very clear goal and the people around her make up a strong cast that gets the most out of each other.

Final thoughts

Made in Abyss season 3 could be viewed as being on hold until there is enough source material to adapt. This is one of those handicaps that come with the manga-anime format of the industry but hopefully there will be several more chapters in the near future, and, therefore, a third season to enjoy.

