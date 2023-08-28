Where to start Made in Abyss manga after the anime, explained

The anime adaptation of Akihiko Tsukushi's Made in Abyss manga has enchanted the audience through its captivating story and brilliant animation. Kinema Citrus Production has faithfully adapted the raw emotion and poignant tones of the manga and presented the mysterious and fantastical abyss that hides a miserable truth.

Following a soul-shattering season of Made in Abyss, fans have been patiently waiting for the next season. Although a PV teaser has confirmed that the third season is in plans, the production house hasn't given a release date yet. As a result, many fans have also shown interest in transitioning to the Made in Abyss manga to learn more about the abyss and its intricate mysteries.

Fans can start reading Made in Abyss manga from chapter 61 after the second season of the anime

Expand Tweet

Produced by Kinema Citrus, 11 volumes of Akihiko Tsukushi's manga have been adapted into anime. Therefore, the audience who have already watched season 2 of the anime should start reading the Made in Abyss manga from chapter 61, titled You Can Go Anywhere.

Notably, only 66 chapters have been released so far. Thus, fans have only six more chapters to read before waiting for the third season. Furthermore, the continuation of Riko and Reg's adventure into the abyss was teased by a promotional video released on January 15, 2023. However, the production house hasn't given any release date yet.

About Made in Abyss manga and its anime adaptation

Expand Tweet

Written and illustrated by the renowned author Akihiko Tsukushi, the Made in Abyss manga series has been enthralling, to say the least. The mangaka's artistic strokes captured the fantasy and poignant elements of the abyss and presented its mystery in one of the most unforgiving manners.

The manga's storyline has captivated the audience through its wonderful depiction of mystery, horror, jubilance, and despair.

A still from Made in Abyss (Image via Kinema Citrus)

Akihiko-san's manga has been serialized in Takeshobo's Web Comic Gamma since 2012. As of writing, 12 tankobon volumes have collected 66 chapters, with the latest volume published on July 31, 2023.

Under the production of Kinema Citrus, the anime adaptation of Made in Abyss was released in 2017. The anime's first season covered chapters up to 26, with numerous rearrangements for pacing purposes. It recounted the fateful meeting between Riko and Reg and set the grim and mysterious tone of the series.

Riko, as seen in Made in Abyss (Image via Kinema Citrus)

Before season 2 of Made in Abyss, a movie titled Made in Abyss: Dawn of the Deep Soul was released, depicting the events between the first two seasons. This film covered chapters 26 to 38 and the beginning of chapter 39 of Made in Abyss manga, making it a canon movie.

This film's central focus was Reg, Riko, and Nanachi and their confrontation with Bondrewd. They also befriend Prushka, the adoptive daughter of Bondrewd.

A still from Made in Abyss anime (Image via Kinema Citrus)

Finally, season 2, titled Made in Abyss: The Golden City of Scorching Sun, was released in 2022. Produced by Kinema Citrus, the latest season began with chapter 39, titled The Capital of the Unreturned, and ended with chapter 60, Gold.

The second season's focus was on Riko and her friends as they reached the sixth later of the abyss. So, fans who want to start reading Made in Abyss manga can do so from chapter 61.

Be sure to keep up with more anime news and manga updates as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.