Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun manga: Where to read, what to expect, and more

Written and illustrated by Osamu Nishi, Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-Kun manga has captivated fans for years. In addition to its delightful characters and side-splitting comedy, the manga also features several elements from the typical shonen genre.

Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-Kun is a light-hearted manga that centers on the character with the worst luck, Iruma Suzuki, who has been sold to Sullivan, a high-ranking demon. Given the narrative theme, Osamu Nishi's manga primarily appeases to fans because of the comedy and drama it presents.

Moreover, considering the popularity of the series, Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun manga has also inspired an anime adaptation. Notably, there's also a spin-off manga available for the Iruma-kun manga lovers. Since the fourth season of Iruma-kun won't be available until next year, many fans are now focusing their attention to the manga to learn of the upcoming events.

The Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun manga has an anime adaptation with three seasons so far

Where to read

People who want to read Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun manga should know that the manga isn't available officially for reading on online platforms. Osamu Nishi's series has been serialized in Akita Shoten's Weekly Shonen Champions since 2017.

As of this writing, Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun manga series has been collected in 33 tankobon volumes. Notably, 313 chapters of the manga have been released so far.

Iruma-Kun and his friends (Image via Bandai Namco Pictures)

At the Anime Expo in 2022, Kodansha USA announced that they has acquired the rights to publish the manga volumes of Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun in English, and they published the first volume of the manga on May 2, 2023.

So far, only the first three volumes have been published in English officially, with the fourth one slated to be released on October 10, 2023.

What to expect

key visuals of the anime (Image via Bandai Namco Pictures)

Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun manga focuses on 14-year Iruma Suzuki, the boy with the worst luck. Since he is incapable of saying 'no' to anyone, he has always performed life-threatening jobs at other's wish.

One day, Iruma gets sold by his greedy parents to a high-ranking demon named Sullivan. To his surprise, Sullivan treats him like his grandson and even enrolls him in the best demon school, Bablys.

Since Bablys is a school for the demons, Iruma has to hide his identity as a human being. However, at Bablys, Iruma Suzuki discovers that the demon world isn't as bad as he thought initially. With new friends by his side, Iruma has to live in this world, where he also becomes a potential candidate for the next Demon King.

The anime adaptation of the Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun manga

The artistic brilliance of Osamu Nishi was brought to life by the anime adaptation. Produced by Bandai Namco Pictures, the first season of Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-Kun or Mairimashita! Iruma-Kun anime premiered on October 5, 2019.

The anime adaptation was met with grand success and received 7.75 ratings on MyAnimeList. Following this, the second season was announced shortly after with 21 episodes from April 17 to September 11, 2021.

A still from the anime (Image via Bandai Namco Pictures)

On September 11, 2021, the official X account announced that a third season was in progress. Finally, season 3 started airing on October 8, 2022, and ended on March 4, 2023.

As of now, there's no official word about the production status of season 4. However, given the amount of love the series has got and with so many chapters left to be covered, fans can stay hopeful.

