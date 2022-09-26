Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun drops the official trailer for season 3

Osamu Nishi’s Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun has garnered a lot of praise from around the world for being one of the most hilarious comedy-fantasy anime series ever. The show concluded its second season in September 2021, and ever since then, fans have been impatient regarding the updates on the third installment.

Earlier this month, on September 11, 2022, Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun announced that season 3 is under production and later revealed that it will premiere on October 8, 2022. Today, the series dropped the official trailer for the third season and gave a preview of the opening song by Fantastics From Exile Tribe.

Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun will continue the protagonist’s journey of attaining Rank Dalet

Girigiri Ride it Out by Fantastics From Exile Tribe will be the opening of Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun season 3. The recently dropped trailer gave a brief glimpse of the upcoming events that fans will get to see after its premiere on the aforementioned date, October 8, 2022. The third season will see the protagonist and his friend's journey ascending to the second year by acquiring Rank Dalet.

Osamu Nishi’s Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun has been serialized in Akita Shoten’s Weekly Shonen Champion magazine since March 2, 2017, and the first volume was released on July 7, 2017. As of July 1, 2022, Akita Shoten has collected its chapters into twenty-seven individual tankobon volumes.

During the 10th issue of the Weekly Shonen Champion on February 7, 2019, an anime series adaptation of Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun, boasting 23 episodes by Bandai Namco Pictures, was announced alongside Beastars. The first season ran from October 5, 2019, to March 7, 2020.

During the anime’s first season, Osamu Nishi announced a spin-off series titled We Are the Main Characters of the Demon World!, which got serialized in the same manga publication on January 9, 2020. As of August 8, 2022, the spin-off chapters were collected into ten individual tankobon volumes.

After a six-month short hiatus, the anime returned with season 2 on April 17, 2021, and aired 21 episodes. The second season concluded its end on September 11, 2021.

Here’s how Akita Shoten has described the story:

The story of Mairimashita! Iruma-kun follows Iruma, a kind-hearted 14-year-old boy whose parents sell him to demons for their own selfish interests. However, the demon he is sold to has no grandson of his own, so he dotes on Iruma and sends him to demon school.

Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun season 3 cast

Here is the list of new characters and their voice cast members making their debut in season 3:

Barbatos Bachiko - Junko Takeuchi (Gomamon in Digimon Adventures)

General Furfur - Kishō Taniyama (Dark Schneider in BASTARD‼ Heavy Metal)

Vepar - Mariko Kouda (Nayuki Minase in KAGI-NADO)

Mr. Hat - Masami Iwasaki (Yokumira Mera in My Hero Academia)

Orobas Coco - Hiroki Yasumoto (Apeas in Ranking o)

Ichiro Androalphus - Kentarō Kumagai (Ryuuechi Takeshima in Ao Ashi)

Niro Androalphus - Shō Nogami (Suguru Doujima in Bloom Into You)

Additional details on the cast members, as well as the anime, will be revealed as the series' premiere date draws closer.

