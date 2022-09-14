Bandai Namco’s Synduality is announced to receive an anime adaptation

During the Sony State of Play on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, the Bandai Namco Group made a grand announcement regarding its Synduality project, which included a game and a TV anime. The company revealed that the game will be released in 2023 on all platforms like PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC (via Steam).

Apart from the video game, the Group also announced an anime adaptation for Synduality. Although there is no confirmation regarding the anime’s release date, Bandai Namco Pictures, the subsidiary of Bandai Namco Filmworks, confirmed they will be animating Synduality. The company dropped a key visual of the upcoming anime that revealed three crucial characters in the series standing in front of a giant mecha.

Bandai Namco's Synduality reveals the primary cast of the series

The announcement further revealed the names of the three characters and the voice actors behind them, which surprised the viewers. Aoi Koga, who voiced Kaguya Shinomiya in Kaguya-sama: Love is War, Helene Barbary in Black Clover, and Mikura Sado in Kakegurui: Twin will take on the role of Noir.

Nagisa Aoyama, who played Ren Hazuki in Love Live! Superstar!! will take on the role of Ciel. Lastly, Mao Ichimichi, who played Airi Sakura in Classroom of the Elite, Pecorine in Princess Connect! Re: Dive and Yukari Tenkawa in Teasing Master Takagi-san will be the voice of Schnee.

More about Synduality

Here is a brief description of the game Synduality by Sony:

"The year is 2222. It has been years since Tears of the New Moon, a mysterious rain, poured and wiped out almost the entire human race. The poisonous rain gave birth to deformed creatures devouring for humans, and humanity fled from the danger. As means for survival, the humans then build an underground haven; Amasia.

"In this new built dystopian city, on a pursuit of maintaining their existence, they run into an Artificial Intelligence named Magus. Not knowing how things will work between them, the story of how Humans and AI coinciding and trying to find their truths begin."

Synduality is a part of Project Syn, which was announced in August 2022. Bandai Namco Entertainment, the video game publisher, revealed that Neco would be the character designer in the game. Ippei Gyobu, known for his prominent work in Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury and AMAIM Warrior at the Borderline, will be the mecha designer.

❤️‍🔥𝙒𝙖𝙛𝙛𝙡𝙚𝙨🧇 @MON0EYE Huh, neat that Ippei Gyobu did the design for the lead mecha for the Synduality game that recently got revealed. Interested to see his work outside of an anime for once. Huh, neat that Ippei Gyobu did the design for the lead mecha for the Synduality game that recently got revealed. Interested to see his work outside of an anime for once. https://t.co/TZOc4XZyVw

Yosuke Futami, Producer of Bandai Namco, shared his excitement on behalf of his team regarding the sci-fi third-person shooter game and briefly described the PvPvE Battle. As of now, the company hasn't revealed anything besides the characters and key visuals of Synduality.

However, the company announced it would reveal additional details regarding the anime on September 18. So there could be a possibility that fans might get to see the official trailer along with the crucial information soon.

