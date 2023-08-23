Did Sukuna summon Megumi's final shikigami in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 233? Explored

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 233 has left fans eagerly anticipating the outcome of the intense battle between Sukuna and Gojo. In the previous chapter, Gojo utilized his powerful techniques "Lapse: Blue" and "Reversal: Red" to strike at Sukuna, ultimately incapacitating him with a devastating Black Flash attack.
However, as tension built, Mahoraga's wheel completed four full rotations, enabling the Shikigami to ensnare Gojo's feet in dark shadows and deliver a blow across his chest.
According to the spoilers, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 233 is titled Inhuman Makyo Shinjuku Showdown, Part 11. In this chapter, Gojo confronts Mahoraga alongside Sukuna and a new Shikigami formed by merging Nue and Kon (Divine Dog: Totality). It remains uncertain whether this new Shikigami is indeed the tenth one born from the Ten Shadows Technique.
However, what's certain is that defeating the most powerful sorcerer alive will require more than Sukuna's clever tricks.
Sukuna summons a new Shikigami known as Kango Jyuu Agito in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 233
In Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 233, Sukuna summons a new Shikigami known as Kango Jyuu Agito (Chimera Beast Agito), which is formed by merging Nue and Divine Dog: Totality. However, it remains uncertain whether this Shikigami represents Megumi's ultimate creation - the 10th Shikigami derived from the Ten Shadows Technique.
It is anticipated that there is still a 10th Shikigami that is yet-to-be-revealed.
The Ten Shadows Technique of the Zenin family
Megumi Fushiguro, a member of the Zenin family, possesses the remarkable Ten Shadows Technique. This unique ability enables him to harness his shadows and conjure up to 10 different Shikigami. Each of these ethereal entities possesses distinct skills, allowing Megumi to utilize them for diverse purposes. Notably, he can also store weapons and cursed tools within his shadows, utilizing his Shikigami as a valuable support in various endeavors.
The technique is comprised of multiple Shikigami, including Divine Dog: Totality, Great Serpent, Nue, Rabbit Escape, and Max Elephant. Among them, Nue stands out as a versatile Shikigami due to its exceptional ability to fly. This unique mobility sets it apart from Megumi's other Shikigami. Notably, Nue is capable of surveilling large areas and providing valuable information about potential targets to its user.
In the Jujutsu Kaisen series, one of Megumi Fushiguro's most formidable shikigami is the Divine Dog: Totality. This well-balanced shikigami possesses remarkable capabilities in terms of attack, defense, and user support. By invoking Totality, the user can summon an enhanced version of the black Divine Dog – a larger, bi-pedal creature with striking bicolored features resembling a werewolf.
Divine Dog: Totality surpasses the Divine Dogs duo, Megumi's first and most frequently summoned Shikigami, in both size and power. Possessing formidable claws, it exhibits the ability to combat cursed spirits of special grade. Notably aggressive, it serves as Megumi's primary attack-oriented shikigami. Following the destruction of the white Divine Dog by a finger-bearer, its powers were assimilated by the black Divine Dog, giving birth to Divine Dog: Totality.
The combination of both Nue and Divine Dog: Totality gave rise to Kango Jyuu Agito (Chimera Beast Agito) from Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 233
In Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 233, the ambiguity arises as to whether Sukuna summoned Megumi's ultimate Shikigami. The chapter highlights Sukuna's merging of Nue and Totality to create a novel Shikigami, yet it remains uncertain whether this is indeed Megumi's final manifestation. Megumi possesses the Zenin family's Ten Shadows Technique, which empowers him to amass and evoke up to 10 distinct Shikigami using his shadows.
Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.