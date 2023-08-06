Made in Abyss season 3: Everything to know about the series renewal 

Following a heart-wrenching season of Made in Abyss, fans of the series are eagerly waiting for Made in Abyss season 3. Embedded with poignant and fantastical elements, the anime adaptation of Akihiko Tsukushi's manga has been brilliant.

It not only depicts despair in its raw form but also provides fantastical elements and transports viewers to the Abyss. The mysterious nature of the abyss captivates the audience. However, beneath this mystery lies a soul-shattering truth.

The second season of Made in Abyss saw Riko and her friends reach the sixth layer of Abyss after surviving numerous hurdles. While the season's highlight was the emotional bond created between the characters, it also exhibited the elements of despair in one of the most unforgiving ways.

As a result, fans cannot wait for Made in Abyss season 3 to join Riko, Reg, and their friends as they look to descend and find more mysterious unfurling.

A PV teaser has announced that Made in Abyss season 3 is on the plans

On January 15, 2023, a sequel to the Made in Abyss: The Golden City of the Scorching Sun was announced via a promotional video. Fans of the series should be elated to know that Made in Abyss season 3 is in the works.

However, the franchise hasn't provided a release window for the anime yet. The second season of the anime, Made in Abyss: The Golden City of Scorching Sun, has covered up to Chapter 60, titled Gold.

Riko as seen in Made in Abyss season 3 announcement PV (Image Kinema Citrus)

As a result, Made in Abyss season 3 will continue with the anime adaptation of the manga from Chapter 61. However, given that just 66 chapters have been published thus far, it is unclear how long the production would take.

While it's true that Kinema Citrus has officially renewed the anime's third season, the lack of manga materials is the reason why they haven't quite started with the production yet. Given the available chapters right now (Chapters 61-66), it could only produce three or maybe four episodes.

The abyss as seen in the anime (Image via Kinema Citrus)

The production house would need at least twenty chapters for a full-fledged season with 12 episodes. As mentioned earlier, Made in Abyss: The Golden City of Scorching Sun adapted 21 chapters from chapters 39-60.

The original anime adaptation of Made in Abyss, released in 2017, adapted chapters up to 26, with lots of rearrangements in the middle. A movie named Made in Abyss: Dawn of the Deep Soul covered chapters 26-38, and the beginning of chapter 39.

Riko and Reg as seen in the anime (Image via Kinema Citrus)

Considering the fact that the manga is ongoing and the author, Akihiko Tsukushi, has been working hard on releasing chapters as fast as he can, fans can expect Made in Abyss season 3 within the next couple of years.

It took around five years for the sequel to the anime Made in Abyss (2017) to release in 2022. Hopefully, this won't be the case for the second season's sequel.

About Made in Abyss manga and anime production

Made in Abyss is a very popular Japanese manga series written and illustrated by the renowned mangaka Akihiko Tsukushi. Since 2012, it has been serialized in Takeshobo's Web Comic Gamma. In total, 12 tankobon volumes have collected 66 chapters. The manga's latest volume (Vol.12) was published in Japan on July 31, 2023.

An anime adaptation series was given a green-lit back in 2017. Under the production of Kinema Citrus, the anime's first season was released in 2017. It was followed by a sequel movie, Dawn of the Deep Soul, in 2020. As mentioned, a second season of Made in Abyss aired from July to September 2022, and it was titled The Golden City of the Scorching Sun.

